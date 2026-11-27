Iker Lecuona has completed twelve race weekends and several test sessions this year as a Superbike rider, but his employer, Ducati, had other important duties for the Spaniard in MotoGP: Firstly, the 26-year-old is standing in for the injured Fermín Aldeguer and Álex Márquez in the Gresini team, and most recently, at Portimão, he stood in for Pecco Bagnaia in the factory team. A seventh appearance will be added to his six substitute appearances so far this weekend – Lecuona will once again stand in for the Italian at the season finale in Valencia!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bagnaia was taken out by Aldeguer on the first lap of the MotoGP Sprint at the Losail Circuit, sustaining two fractures to his right foot and multiple bruises all over his body. Following an operation in Turin, the three-time world champion is now undergoing rehabilitation.

With a home race, the season couldn’t end any better for Lecuona. “First of all, I’d like to send a warm hug to Pecco, who’ll be visiting us at the circuit, and then we’ll be going full throttle here in Valencia, on my home track,” said the father of a young daughter. “Portimão was a truly special weekend: the team celebrated Marc’s title and it was a huge party, but overall it was three very positive days for me, during which I managed to score points in both races on such a difficult circuit. Here I’ll have another great opportunity to ride the Desmosedici GP.”

For Lecuona, this weekend offers a welcome opportunity to refresh his track knowledge at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo. The circuit, located near Cheste, is set to make a comeback on the World Superbike Championship calendar in 2027. The last races at the 4 km-long circuit took place during the 2010 season. Leon Haslam (Suzuki) and Noriyuki Haga (Ducati) shared the victories.

Advertisement

Advertisement