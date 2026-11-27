Kimi Antonelli has stated on several occasions that he is a huge fan of the Nürburgring Nordschleife. In addition, this year’s Formula 1 World Champion watched Max Verstappen’s start in the 24-hour race in May with great interest. During the Formula 1 race in Qatar, the Italian told the press that he would love to compete on the Nordschleife alongside the Dutchman!

Advertisement

Advertisement

“First we’ve got to convince the big boss, Toto!” said Antonelli with a smile.

Toto Wolff also raced on the Nordschleife during his time as a racing driver. In 2009, the Austrian suffered a terrifying crash in the Fuchsröhre whilst driving a Porsche 911 RSR for what is now the DTM team Land-Motorsport, when his right rear tyre burst at a speed of 286 km/h. Wolff crashed into the barrier at 268 km/h, experiencing 27g. He suffered vertebral fractures and severed nerves, as well as a severe concussion resulting in a six-month loss of his sense of taste and smell. Since then, Wolff has not been the biggest fan of racing on the historic circuit.

Antonelli would have liked to have taken part in a permit run on the Nordschleife this autumn. Before you are allowed to compete on the circuit in high-performance GT3 cars, you must first obtain your ‘Nordschleife driving licence’ in a less powerful car. “I spoke to him about it,” said deputy team principal Bradley Lord at the time. “I think he meant it more as a joke.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Antonelli made it clear in Losail that he wasn’t joking. “The Nordschleife in particular is one of my favourite dream circuits,” said Antonelli when asked about his favourite track. “I’ve only done one lap there in a road car so far, and it’s incredible. The circuit is absolutely brilliant! I’d love to race there one day.”

Topic of the week MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez: How he managed to defeat Aprilia Marc Marquez made up a 102-point deficit in the 2026 MotoGP season. Aprilia had all the cards in its hand this year with Bezzecchi and Martin – and lost the title battle. Sebastian Fränzschky Read More

Antonelli would love nothing more than to line up alongside four-time Formula 1world champion Max Verstappen, who took part in the endurance marathon for the first time this year and was in a promising position to win by Sunday lunchtime, before technical problems hampered the Red Bull Racing star and the Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing.

The Italian is impressed by Verstappen: “I’ve learnt a lot about his racing skills; how he positions himself to get into the best spot for an overtaking manoeuvre, but also how he defends his position.”