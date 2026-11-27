The fifth stage took the competitors from the bivouac in Madinat Zayed back to Al Ain, where this year’s Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge began last Sunday with the prologue. They had to cover 379 kilometres, 220 of which were timed. Sand and dunes made up the bulk of the route.

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Adrian van Beveren, Tosha Schareina (both Honda) and Michael Dochery (Hero) were in contention for the overall victory, although the latter was seven minutes behind and, as the winner of Stage 4, had to lead the way.

Dochery put up a valiant fight, but despite time bonuses, he was unable to close the gap on the two Honda riders who had started after him. Meanwhile, the fastest time was set by Luciano Benavides of the Red Bull KTM team, who set off in tenth place. After 100 km, the Argentine led by 44 seconds ahead of Schareina and 1 minute 49 seconds ahead of van Beveren. The KTM rider extended this lead slightly in the second half and claimed his final stage victory after 2 hours and 11 minutes.

Schareina, meanwhile, pulled away from his team-mate by over two minutes and snatched the overall victory from the Frenchman – by just 35 seconds! Rally2 rider Michael Docherty took third place on the podium.

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Die Top-3 in Abu Dhabi: Schareina (mi), van Beveren (li) und Docherty (re) Foto: Honda Die Top-3 in Abu Dhabi: Schareina (mi), van Beveren (li) und Docherty (re) © Honda

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Just as close as the victory at the ADDC 2026 was the decision in the World Championship. Finishing fourth in the RallyGP standings, Daniel Sanders secured enough World Championship points to successfully defend his title from last year. The Australian Red Bull KTM rider scored 100 points, whilst Honda ace Tosha Schareina secured 99 points! As a consolation, Honda can take solace in Martim Ventura’s maiden victory in the Rally2 classification.

The teams are now stepping up their preparations for the 2027 Dakar Rally, which has been moved from Saudi Arabia to Portugal and Morocco due to the armed conflict between Iran, the USA and Israel.

Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2026: Stage 5 results

Pos Fahrer Nation Motorrad Zeit/Diff 1. L. Benavides ARG KTM 2:11:26 (hh:mm:ss) 2. T. Schareina ESP Honda +0:52 (mm:ss) 3. A. Van Beveren FRA Honda +3:24 4. M. Docherty RSA Hero +3:48 5. M. Ventura POR Honda +5:13 6. T. Mulec SLO KTM +9:03 7. D. Sanders AUS KTM +10:45 8. A. Mcinnes GBR KTM +14:57 9. K. Dabrowski POL KTM +18:03 10. E. Lane GBR KTM +19:19

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Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2026: Final Standings

Pos Fahrer Nation Motorrad Zeit/Diff 1. T. Schareina ESP Honda 13:20:54 (hh:mm:ss) 2. A. Van Beveren FRA Honda +0:35 (mm:ss) 3. M. Docherty RSA Hero +8:11 4. L. Benavides ARG KTM +18:17 5. D. Sanders AUS KTM +24:57 6. T. Mulec SLO KTM +33:26 7. A. Mcinnes GBR KTM +41:39 8. D. Braceras Martinez ESP Hero +1:04:50 (hh:mm:ss) 9. K. Dabrowski POL KTM +1:07:54 10. E. Lane GBR KTM +1:16:56

Final Standings: 2026 World Rally-Raid Championship