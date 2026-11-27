Kawasaki’s Supersport team underwent a reshuffle for the 2027 season; even the promising results from Jeremy Alcoba (four wins and six podium finishes in the last six races) and Dominique Aegerter (second place in the final race of the season) could not change that. Their successors made their debut on the ZX-6R 636 during a two-day test on Wednesday and Thursday this week at the Circuito de Jerez.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Jaume Masià in particular, the switch to the Japanese bike is a huge change – the Spaniard has been riding a Ducati Panigale V2 for the past two years. After a cautious first day, the 26-year-old set the fastest time of all the Supersport riders present at the end of the test, clocking 1:42.520 after 99 laps.

“It’s been two very positive days of testing,” said Masià, who hails from Valencia, with a sense of relief. “I’m really happy with how the team has welcomed me. I’ve been working hard on myself and my riding style, which has changed significantly compared to my previous approach. This is just the beginning, but I believe we have everything we need for a successful 2027 season.”

Team-mate David Salvador felt right at home on the bike straight away, as the 23-year-old had ridden the identical machine in the World Sportbike Championship, albeit with its power restricted to around 90 PS. With 112 laps, the World Championship runner-up completed the most laps and finished the test with a personal best time of 1:42.873 mins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was an incredible test. There was so much to learn and try out, but both the team and the bike were fantastic,” said a delighted Salvador. “I’m already getting on really well with my new technical crew and would like to thank everyone for their hard work this week. I’m particularly pleased that I was able to try out the new tyres. Overall, this test was extremely important and has enabled me to prepare as well as possible for my first Supersport season.”

Topic of the week MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez: How he managed to defeat Aprilia Marc Marquez made up a 102-point deficit in the 2026 MotoGP season. Aprilia had all the cards in its hand this year with Bezzecchi and Martin – and lost the title battle. Sebastian Fränzschky Read More

Superbike Test, Jerez, 25–26 November: Day 2 times

Pos Fahrer (Motorrad) Zeit Diff 1. Axel Basani (Bimota) 1:38,987 min 2. Alex Lowes (Bimota) 1:39,118 + 0,131 min 3. Michael vd Mark (BMW) 1:39,368 + 0,381 4. Garrett Gerloff (Kawasaki) 1:39,435 + 0,448 5. Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) 1:39,610 + 0,623 6. Jake Dixon (Honda) 1:39,717 + 0,730 7. Sam Lowes (Ducati) 1:41,246 + 2,259 8. Jaume Masia (Kawasaki SSP) 1:42,520 + 3,533 9. David Salvador (Kawasaki SSP) 1:42,873 + 3,886 10. Jeremy Alcoba (Yamaha SSP) 1:43,090 + 4,103

Superbike Test, Jerez, 25–26 November: Day 1 times