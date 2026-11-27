Kimi Antonelli did not clinch the title with a win in Mexico. Nevertheless, the Mercedes star stood on the podium in third place as he was crowned the youngest world champion in Formula 1 history. However, the 20-year-old has failed to secure another podium finish in the two races that have taken place since his overall victory.

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In São Paulo, a spin cost him dearly, and he ultimately had to settle for fifth place. In Las Vegas, he misjudged his energy management, which saw him drop back to fourth place. In Qatar, the fast Italian analysed the causes of his recent mistakes. And he admitted: “I enjoyed it, but at the same time I didn’t, because the last two races obviously didn’t go as planned, even though the pace was there.”

Kimi Antonelli: Pressure leads to better concentration

“It feels a bit strange that the World Championship battle is already over, and of course I’m racing with less pressure now, but it’s not quite the same. I’m not complaining about it; I’m glad to be in this situation. But when you clinch the title early, it’s nowhere near as intense and you can easily lose your focus when you’re back in the car,” said the nine-time Grand Prix winner.

“That’s why I also feel that I wouldn’t have made that mistake in Brazil if I’d still been fighting for the title. I was a bit too overconfident, but I also lost my concentration at that moment, and that’s when the mistake happened. I believe I can focus better when the pressure is on. But this scenario is also new to me, and I’m trying to learn from it. I now hope that I’ll be strong in the last two races,” added Antonelli.

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