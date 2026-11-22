Last Friday, a member was elected to the 12-member Executive Board of Swiss Olympic, the umbrella organisation for sport in Switzerland, to replace Ruth Wipfli Steinegger (69), who was stepping down due to reaching retirement age. Four representatives from national sports federations stood for election before the Swiss Sports Parliament, including Rolf Enz as representative of the Swiss Motorcycling Federation, Swiss Moto ( as reported by SPEEDWEEK ). Enz, who realistically assessed his chances of being elected as rather slim, skilfully presented himself as a representative of small and medium-sized federations and as someone who is involved in the day-to-day operations of a federation.

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The other candidates were Walter Reusser from Swiss Ski (who had been tipped as the favourite in the run-up to the election), Fabio Corti from the Swiss Gymnastics Federation and Bernd Schneider from the Swiss Weightlifting Federation. To be elected, an absolute majority (more than half the votes) was required – in this case, 248 votes.

In the first round of voting, Reusser received 223 votes, surprisingly followed by Enz with 143 and Corti with a disappointing 116 votes. Schneider was eliminated, trailing far behind. In the second round of voting, Corti suddenly had 143 votes, Reusser 227, whilst Enz was eliminated with 121 votes. Even more surprising was the third and decisive round of voting: President Ruth Metzler announced Corti’s election with 298 votes, whilst Reusser received just 161 delegate votes.

Such results would only have been possible if several delegates had colluded behind the scenes to initially vote for the favourite, Reusser, before switching their support to Corti in the decisive round. However, such manoeuvring, familiar from the world of politics, is absolutely unheard of in sport. Consequently, the Swiss Olympic Election Committee demanded a verification of the electronic vote. As early as Saturday, Swiss Olympic had to announce that the election was invalid and would have to be repeated because the external electronic voting system (or rather, its programming) had mixed up the votes.

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The Election Committee demanded this review because the results came as a complete surprise to everyone present. This raises the heretical question of whether previous elections had also been conducted using this external electronic voting system, which swapped votes last Friday and distorted the election result.

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Das von niemandem erwartete Resultat des dritten Wahlgangs Foto: Swiss Moto Das von niemandem erwartete Resultat des dritten Wahlgangs © Swiss Moto

Your not entirely neutral SPEEDWEEK writer speculates – not without basis in reality – that in the second round of voting, the few votes for Schneider went to Reusser and Corti, whilst the delegates supporting Enz continued to do so in the second round as well. This would have meant that Reusser received 227 votes, Corti 121, and Enz (instead of Corti) remained at 143. In the final, decisive round of voting, Reusser and Enz would therefore have been in the running, and Corti’s 121 votes would have had to be reallocated. Mathematically, this would have given Enz a chance of being elected; for this to happen, 105 of the 121 delegate votes would have had to shift from Corti to Enz.

Swiss Olympic has already announced that the failed election will be repeated on 22 December at an extraordinary meeting of the Swiss Sports Parliament – using paper ballot papers! Schneider will not be standing again. At the time of publication of this article, it is not known whether Corti will stand again.

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