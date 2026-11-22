With a fourth-place finish in the Sprint, Pedro Acosta salvaged a decent Saturday. Starting from sixth on the grid, the top KTM rider crossed the line just 0.3 seconds behind third-placed Alex Márquez (Gresini-Ducati). Nevertheless, the Spaniard was not satisfied: from Turn 10 onwards, his RC16 became unstable, and he even described the final corner as a “disaster”.

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Hardly any braking pressure – the crash was inevitable

In the Grand Prix, Acosta fought his way up from 8th to 6th place in the opening laps after a poor start. But even then, the KTM seemed unstable. He approached Turn 13 too fast and had to take a wide line. On lap 4, he ended up in the gravel at Turn 5. Although he carried on for a short while, the bike was too badly damaged, and he parked it in the pits shortly afterwards.

A mistake, but not just his. “We had a lot of problems with the brakes all weekend; it was even worse in the race,” explained Acosta. “At one point, I had no pressure on the brake, went wide and tried to stop the bike by applying even more pressure.”

It was his first self-inflicted crash on a Sunday this season. “I’m pleased with the consistency I’ve achieved. So few mistakes after 21 races isn’t bad.”

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4th place in the World Championship under threat: Ai Ogura is closing in menacingly

Things are now getting tight in the World Championship: Acosta is fourth on 315 points, with Ai Ogura in fifth just six points behind. Acosta isn’t fazed: “Whether I finish fourth or fifth makes no difference to me.” What’s more important, he says, is that the overall package is right. Things haven’t been going smoothly since his win in Austria; at Portimão, all the KTMs lost around half a second in the final corner.

From 2027, Acosta will ride for the Ducati works team alongside Marc Marquez. He’s full of praise for his new team-mate: “Marc has shown what a champion he is. He didn’t have the best start to the season, then he had to take a break, came back, won races and put the pressure on the others.”

He doesn’t see himself as a threat to Marquez in 2027 and is keeping his feet firmly on the ground: “Marc is now a ten-time world champion. He certainly won’t be worrying about someone who’s only won one MotoGP race.”

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