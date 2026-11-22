After a somewhat mixed start to the weekend, Belgian Red Bull KTM factory rider Sacha Coenen was able to show on Sunday that he is a quick learner and already an excellent supercross rider. As a reminder: on Saturday, Sacha had crashed during practice and finished the day in 4th place. Although the whoops were toned down slightly for Sunday’s races, that wasn’t the only reason for Coenen’s success. He got off to a good start, made hardly any mistakes and remained focused and fast right to the end. He also won the Superpole.

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Race 1: Start-to-finish victory for Coenen





Sacha Coenen won the first race on Sunday with a start-to-finish victory ahead of Izaih Clark (Honda) and Saturday’s winner Jesson Turner (Yamaha).

Race 2: Coenen impressed once again

Sacha Coenen put in another impressive performance in the second race, winning by a margin of 5.4 seconds ahead of Frenchman Jules Pietre (Yamaha) and Jesson Turner.

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Coenen also wins the Main Event

With his victory in the SX2 Main Event, Sacha Coenen secured the overall standings and was crowned the ‘Prince of Paris’. Cole Thompson finished second, 2.9 seconds behind, whilst Henry Miller (Kawasaki) came third, 4.6 seconds adrift. With this victory, Sacha Coenen has put himself in the frame for the US Supercross Championships, which begin in January.

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Stefan Ekerold in 18th place

Stefan Ekerold finished Sunday’s races in 17th, 18th and 17th place, and finished 18th in the overall standings.

SX2, Prince of Paris