Supercross • New
Ken Roczen (Suzuki) is ‘King of Paris’ and sets a new record
With victories in all the SX2 Sunday races, Red Bull KTM factory rider Sacha Coenen secured the ‘Prince’ title at Supercross Paris ahead of Cole Thompson and Jules Pietre (both Yamaha).
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
After a somewhat mixed start to the weekend, Belgian Red Bull KTM factory rider Sacha Coenen was able to show on Sunday that he is a quick learner and already an excellent supercross rider. As a reminder: on Saturday, Sacha had crashed during practice and finished the day in 4th place. Although the whoops were toned down slightly for Sunday’s races, that wasn’t the only reason for Coenen’s success. He got off to a good start, made hardly any mistakes and remained focused and fast right to the end. He also won the Superpole.
Sacha Coenen won the first race on Sunday with a start-to-finish victory ahead of Izaih Clark (Honda) and Saturday’s winner Jesson Turner (Yamaha).
Sacha Coenen put in another impressive performance in the second race, winning by a margin of 5.4 seconds ahead of Frenchman Jules Pietre (Yamaha) and Jesson Turner.
With his victory in the SX2 Main Event, Sacha Coenen secured the overall standings and was crowned the ‘Prince of Paris’. Cole Thompson finished second, 2.9 seconds behind, whilst Henry Miller (Kawasaki) came third, 4.6 seconds adrift. With this victory, Sacha Coenen has put himself in the frame for the US Supercross Championships, which begin in January.
Stefan Ekerold finished Sunday’s races in 17th, 18th and 17th place, and finished 18th in the overall standings.
Sacha Coenen (B), KTM, 20 points
Cole Thompson (CAN), Yamaha, 28 points (+8)
Jules Pietre (F), Yamaha, 36 points (+16)
Jesson Turner (CAN), Yamaha, 36 points (+16)
Mitchell Harrison (USA), Kawasaki, 39 points (+19)
Henry Miller (USA), Kawasaki, 42 points (+22)
Michael Hicks (USA), Stark Future, 55 points (+35)
Julien Lebeau (F), GASGAS, 83 points (+63)
Mickael Lamarque (F), KTM, 84 points (+64)
Saad Soulimani (F), TM, 94 points (+74)
Kilann Poll (F), KTM, 96 points (+76)
Yannis Lopez (F), Stark Future, 105 points (+85)
Maho Simo (F), Kawasaki, 108 points (+88)
Killian Vincent (F), Kawasaki, 120 points (+100)
Hugo Manzato (F), Husqvarna, 123 points (+103)
Clément Briatte (F), KTM, 126 points (+106)
Hamden Hudson (USA), Triumph, 126 points (+106)
Stefan Ekerold (Germany), Husqvarna, 142 points (+122)
Izaih Clark (USA), Honda, 37 points (+17)
Liam Bruneau (F), KTM, 90 points (+70)
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