Rafael Câmara will also compete in the final two Formula 1 race weekends for the Haas team. This means the Formula 2 championship leader will miss out on the title decider in the top junior formula series against Red Bull Junior Nikola Tsolov. The Bulgarian now has an easy task ahead of him: he must make up a seven-point deficit to the Brazilian in the final four races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, after which he will join the select group of drivers who have secured the Formula 2 overall title.

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Câmara will take to the track in the second Haas car alongside Ollie Bearman and continue to gain valuable experience before competing in his first full season in the top flight next year. The 21-year-old had already been putting his foot down for the American team in São Paulo and Las Vegas.

Câmara had already been confirmed as Esteban Ocon’s successor last month. The Frenchman, who had fallen out of favour, was forced to vacate his seat prematurely in Mexico after a dispute with the team escalated.

Ayao Komatsu is convinced: the choice of driver is beneficial for everyone involved

Team principal Ayao Komatsu commented on the decision to field Câmara for the final two rounds of the World Championship: “We’re looking forward to finishing the season with Rafa, and I’m pleased that he has used every session so far in Brazil and America to learn and integrate better into the team. Now we can finish the season together, and that’s an advantage for all of us, given how short the winter break will be.”

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Given Câmara’s limited experience, it is doubtful whether he will be able to boost the Haas team’s points tally. This gives Audi’s rivals hope that they can still secure seventh place in the team standings. The German carmaker’s works team currently sits in eighth place with 28 points, three championship points behind the Haas team.