Ken Roczen (Suzuki) is ‘King of Paris’ and sets a new record
Having won every race, Ken Roczen topped the day’s standings in Sunday’s Supercross Paris race and was crowned ‘King of Paris’ for the second time. He also became the oldest winner in the event’s history.
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Ken Roczen continued his winning streak in Paris on Sunday. The Thuringian had already clocked the fastest lap time in practice. He won the Superpole and all three races. This meant the US Supercross Champion enjoyed a perfect weekend in Paris. For the second time since 2022, he claimed the title of ‘King of Paris’ – back then whilst riding a Honda. Following Larry Ward’s victory in 1998, he has brought the title back to Suzuki.
Ken Roczen sets a new record
At 32, Ken Roczen also became the oldest winner of Supercross Paris. This record was previously held by Marvin Musquin, who won the ‘King’ title in 2021 at the age of 31.
Jason Anderson – best of the rest
Roczen’s team-mate Jason Anderson also put in a very strong performance, finishing in second place. Six weeks before the start of the US Supercross season, Anderson showed himself to be in excellent form. “I think he’s had his best race here,” Anderson said of Roczen. “That was fun and we were chasing each other. It was an entertaining race.”
Ken Roczen once again dominant
Overall, Roczen’s performance in Paris was a brilliant display. He rode flawlessly and really showed his class, particularly in the whoops. “I felt at my best in the Main Event,” explained the Thuringian after the race. “My start wasn’t ideal, but I felt really good today. There were lots of lapped riders in the last few laps, but I could see that Jason had dropped back a bit. So I played it safe towards the end. I’m so happy with this perfect weekend. I couldn’t have asked for more.”
Sunday and overall standings
Ken Roczen won Sunday’s race ahead of Jason Anderson and Aaron Plessinger (Triumph). Ken Roczen took the overall title ahead of Jason Anderson and Jordon Smith.
Paul Haberland narrowly misses out on the top 10
Paul Haberland (Kawasaki) finished Sunday’s races in 16th, 13th and 11th place. In Sunday’s Main Event, he narrowly missed out on the top 10. In the overall standings, the Erfurt rider finished 14th.
SX1 Overall Standings, King of Paris
Ken Roczen (GER), Suzuki, 2 points
Jason Anderson (USA), Suzuki, 16
Jordon Smith (USA), Triumph, 24
Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha, 40
Aaron Plessinger (USA), Triumph, 44
Tom Vialle (F), Honda, 48
Cédric Soubeyras (F), Honda, 54
Jo Shimoda (J), Honda, 57
Adrien Escoffier (F), Yamaha, 81
Brice Maylin (F), Yamaha, 81
Calvin Fonvieille (F), KTM, 93
Charles Lefrancois (F), Suzuki, 95
Lucas Imbert (F), Honda, 105
Paul Haberland (D), Kawasaki, 107
Tom Guyon (F), Triumph, 109
Lorenzo Camporese (I), Fantic, 120
Enzo Polias (F), Husqvarna
Hayden Melross (AUS), Yamaha
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