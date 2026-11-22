Even during qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which he finished in 19th place, Formula 1 veteran Fernando Alonso said: “We knew that Monza and Vegas were the worst circuits for us because they have such long straights. And we’ve also lost between 2.5 and 3 seconds on these sections of the track.”

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His prognosis for the race on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit was correspondingly bleak. And indeed, the two-time champion was struggling to make an impact. In the end, he pulled his green GP car into the pits on the final lap. “The engine wasn’t running properly; I think the problem had been there since the start of the race,” he explained later.

“We’d already seen in qualifying that my engine wasn’t competitive, and in the race I lost a lot of time on the straights as a result – not just compared to the rest of the field, but also to my team-mate Lance Stroll. In the last two laps, the power unit then completely gave out,” added the 32-time Grand Prix winner with a sigh.

At least there were some positives for Alonso to report: “I couldn’t fight because I was two or three seconds off the pace on the straights, but I was able to make up two seconds in the corners. The car was really good through the hairpin bends.” But that was little consolation, as the 45-year-old emphasised: “As far as the straights are concerned, this was probably the worst race of the year.”

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