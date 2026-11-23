The World Endurance Championship is undergoing a transformation. With the arrival of the new promoter, Endurance Moto Promoter (EMP), greater involvement from manufacturers and the introduction of an additional vehicle class, the foundations for positive development were laid in January 2026. Yamaha racing manager Niccolo Canepa is optimistic about the EWC’s development and sees several reasons why the championship is becoming increasingly attractive to manufacturers and fans alike.

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In an exclusive interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, the Italian highlights, above all, the spectator interest in the traditional endurance races. In particular, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 8 Hours of Suzuka and the Bol d’Or have shown that the series has a large and loyal fan base. “When I see how many people turn out for the endurance races, particularly at Le Mans, Suzuka and also at the Bol d’Or, I view that very positively,” explained Canepa.

New Production class impresses Yamaha

Canepa is particularly pleased with the introduction of the Production class, which is intended to make it easier to enter the World Endurance Championship and attract additional entrants. In its debut season, Yamaha was among the most successful manufacturers in this category, securing both a race win and the championship title.

“I like the idea of the new Production class. We were competitive there, winning a race and the championship,” reported the former racing driver. However, he noted that the new category got off to a somewhat slow start. At the season opener at Le Mans, there were comparatively few entrants, before interest grew as the season progressed.

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Beim EWC-Auftakt in Le Mans sah man viele Zuschauer Foto: YART Beim EWC-Auftakt in Le Mans sah man viele Zuschauer © YART

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“Things got off to a bit of a slow start at Le Mans, with not particularly many motorbikes. But the numbers grew from race to race. I can’t remember exactly how many took part in the last race, but there were already plenty of Production bikes represented in the championship,” explained Canepa, delighted with the success of Legacy Competition (Manneveau, Gelas, Hauser, Hugot).

For the Yamaha representative, this development is an important sign that the new class can help strengthen the EWC in the long term. Yet critical voices can also be heard in the paddock. Above all, safety concerns – jeopardised by the vast differences between the amateur teams and the top professional teams – are causing dissatisfaction.

BMW and van der Mark boost the appeal

As well as welcoming additional entrants, Canepa particularly welcomes the growing involvement of motorcycle manufacturers. BMW has strengthened its presence in the Endurance World Championship in recent years and was rewarded in 2026 with the first EWC world title for a European manufacturer. Whilst this means a stronger competitor for Yamaha, the championship as a whole benefits from the additional attention.

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“It’s good to see more manufacturers getting involved. BMW is now even more involved than before. That helps the championship to grow,” emphasised Canepa. Well-known riders from other international racing series would also boost the championship’s appeal. As an example, he cited Michael van der Mark, who, following his long-standing career in the Superbike World Championship, joined the BMW line-up in the Endurance World Championship in 2026.

“Riders like van der Mark in the championship also help to raise its profile,” explained Canepa. The Italian sees this as a development from which everyone involved can ultimately benefit – even if it makes the battle for victories and world championship titles more difficult for Yamaha.

Stronger competition is no disadvantage for Yamaha

Canepa’s overall assessment is correspondingly positive. In addition to spectator interest and the increased manufacturer involvement, he highlights the well-staffed starting grids. From Yamaha’s perspective, a competitive championship with as many serious title contenders as possible is more attractive in the long term than a series in which only a few teams are fighting for victory.

“Overall, I view this development positively. As far as I can tell, the championship is growing. The starting grids are always full, and that is absolutely encouraging for Yamaha,” said Canepa, summarising his assessment. He explicitly regards the fact that sporting demands are rising alongside increasing competition as an incentive.

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“The greater the challenge, the greater the reward,” explained the Yamaha racing manager. For the Italian, the opportunities arising from the further development of the Endurance World Championship therefore outweigh the challenges. More manufacturers, well-known riders and a growing Production class could help make the EWC even more attractive in the years to come.