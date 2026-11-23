This large-format calendar in DIN A2 landscape format (594 × 420 mm) is dedicated to the legendary rounds of the Motorcycle World Championship – the GDR Grand Prix – held on the old street circuit between 1961 and 1972.

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Rare insights and gripping racing stories: across 13 high-quality calendar pages (cover page plus 12 months), the fascination of historic motorsport is brought back to life. Many of the photographs from Fischer’s vast private archive, comprising over 20,000 negatives and slides, have never before been shown in this level of quality and detail. A clear track map on the information sheet pinpoints the exact location of each individual image along the circuit – from the ‘warm-up straight’ via the ‘Queckenberg grandstand’ to the infamous ‘Jugend/Nötzold bend’.

For each monthly image, the calendar provides fascinating background stories about unforgettable moments and personalities: Close-ups and stories about greats such as record-breaking winner Giacomo Agostini (including his legendary lap of honour on a Mifa folding bike), MZ crowd favourite Heinz Rosner, the Brit Bill Ivy, and the Finnish high-flyer Jarno Saarinen.

Es wird genau erklärt, von wo welches Bild stammt Foto: bernd fischer Es wird genau erklärt, von wo welches Bild stammt © bernd fischer

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Drama and contemporary history: moving events off the racing line, such as Ernst Degner’s spectacular victory and subsequent escape in 1961, or the political tensions surrounding West German winner Dieter Braun and the playing of the national anthem in 1971.

The atmosphere up close: impressions from the paddock, autograph sessions amidst the crowds and pictures of the huge crowds of spectators – up to 20,000 fans thronged each section of the track at race weekends.