When he retired following the 2022 Superbike World Championship, Eugene Laverty was 36 years old, and it was a forced departure. The Northern Irishman had endured three gruelling years with the BMW works team and at Bonovo Action, marked by crashes and injuries. The sharp-witted Northern Irishman remained loyal to racing, most recently serving as a riding coach for the Yamaha works riders in the Superbike and Supersport categories. This allowed Laverty to keep his finger on the pulse of the sport and stay on a motorbike regularly.

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The 2013 Superbike World Championship runner-up will be on a racing motorbike even more often next year: in a surprise move, the now 40-year-old has announced his comeback. As part of the Ducati team run by his brother Michael and David Eltherington, the 13-time race winner will be riding a new V4R.

“This is really big news! I’d never actually really considered it, but I’m absolutely delighted,” said Eugene. “First of all, I’d like to thank my brother Michael and David Eltherington very much for this incredible opportunity. I retired from racing four years ago, and when my brother Michael first suggested this to me, I wondered if he was serious! But the more I thought about it, the clearer it became to me that it was such a huge opportunity that I couldn’t turn it down.”

Laverty believes his pace hasn’t suffered during his break. “I’ve carried on riding just for fun and, fortunately, I’ve maintained my pace – so that’s sorted, and I don’t have to start from scratch,” emphasised the Ducati rookie. “I haven’t ridden most of the BSB circuits for over a decade, so there’s quite a bit to learn, but I know what I need to do. I’ve always been a big fan of the BSB, and there’s nothing better than watching the BSB races from the sofa – but the difference is: next year I won’t be sitting on the sofa, but on a Ducati V4 R, so that’s pretty cool and mad! But it was my big brother’s idea – who am I to argue?’

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In the 2027 BSB, Laverty will face former rivals from the World Championship. Just one day earlier, the signing of Loris Baz by the BMW IWR team was announced. The Frenchman was Bonovo Laverty’s team-mate.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be back in the BSB. It’s been a long time since I last raced there – even if it was only for a short while back then – but this championship has always held a special place in my heart. I’ve always said I wanted to come back, and in recent years I wasn’t sure if it would ever work out, as I’ve been racing overseas. At last I’m here,” said the 33-year-old enthusiastically. “There’ll be a lot to learn, including getting to know the circuits again. I’m really excited and feel like a child. I know how high the standard is, and I know what to expect this time.”