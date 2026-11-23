The Stellantis Group today, Monday, unveiled its FaSTLAne 2030 strategy, which is intended to turn around the group, which is facing massive financial difficulties. This also affects professional motor racing at world championship level. Not only will the Peugeot programme in the FIA WEC be discontinued , but so too will the two works programmes run by Opel and Citroën in Formula E.

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The two brands from the Stellantis Group are represented by works teams in the all-electric Formula E championship. Both brands will withdraw from the series at the end of the 2026/2027 season, having only taken part in the official pre-season test at Jarama in Spain last week.

Opel is only joining the racing series this year, replacing the French luxury brand DS in the Stellantis Group’s Formula E line-up.

Mitch Evans and Theo Pourchaire will be competing for Opel. German racing driver Sophia Flörsch will serve as a test driver . Jean-Éric Vergne and Nick Cassidy will be on the starting grid for Citroën.

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The Stellantis Group has so far celebrated two championship titles and numerous race victories in Formula E. In 2018/2019, Jean-Éric Vergne won the title for DS, followed a season later by his team-mate António Félix da Costa.