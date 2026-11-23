Iker Lecuona had previously stood in for various Ducati riders in the 2026 MotoGP season, but last weekend the Spaniard took his place on the starting grid for the Lenovo factory team for the first time – regular rider Pecco Bagnaia had suffered several fractures in a crash in Doha through no fault of his own.

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For the 26-year-old, this meant his fourth crew chief and various versions of the Desmosedici, sometimes alternating with the Ducati V4R, which Lecuona rides in the Superbike World Championship. The Spaniard did not let this unsettle him, however, and delivered his most consistent weekend to date in the premier class. Although his best race finish remained 7th in Hungary, he was consistently well-placed in the midfield, finishing 12th in qualifying, 9th in the sprint and 10th in the main race.

“The really positive thing isn’t the finishing position,” emphasised the Superbike World Championship runner-up on Saturday afternoon. “Of course, I picked up a point by finishing ninth. But quite a lot happened in the race. That’s why it wasn’t my natural position. What really pleases me is that I’ve rediscovered the feeling I had on Friday morning.”

For the record: Lecuona had crashed twice in qualifying! “In the race, I rediscovered my feel for the centre front tyre. I was able to concentrate fully on riding,” explained the Aruba rider. “I’m very happy with the whole weekend. I’d like to thank Ducati and all the lads – the whole team – for the work they’ve put in, especially for the extra effort on Friday.”

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Lecuona continued: “I’m really pleased: the sprint went well, even though we had a few problems, whilst on Sunday I felt very, very good, especially in the second half of the race. I was quick and felt comfortable, so I can only thank Ducati and all the lads for their work and for this opportunity. Now we’ll see what the future holds.”

Whilst Lecuona’s team-mate this year, Nicolo Bulega, is moving up to MotoGP for 2026, the Spaniard could once again step in as Bagnaia’s replacement at the season finale, provided the Italian is unable to race.