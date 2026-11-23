For Iker Lecuona, his stint with the Ducati MotoGP works team ended with points and a world championship celebration. The stand-in for the injured Francesco Bagnaia finished a strong tenth at the Portuguese Grand Prix, having already picked up a point by finishing ninth in the Sprint race. The Superbike World Championship runner-up then celebrated his successful title defence with team-mate Marc Márquez.

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Yet the weekend in Portimão had got off to a difficult start. Two crashes in Friday’s qualifying session cost Lecuona his confidence and created extra work for his team. The Spaniard was all the more grateful, then, that he was able to improve his form by Sunday.

Iker Lecuona fuhr in Portimao zwei starke Rennen Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Iker Lecuona fuhr in Portimao zwei starke Rennen © Gold and Goose Photography

“Overall, I’m really happy with our work. I’d like to thank Ducati, the team and the lads for the extra work on Friday – but also for helping us regain our feel for the bike,” he explained.

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The point in the Sprint was already a success, but Lecuona wasn’t entirely satisfied with his riding feel. Nevertheless, he saw a clear direction for the Grand Prix. “I struggled a bit at the start of the race. But from the middle of the race right through to the end, I felt very quick. I was able to make up a lot of ground on the group ahead of me,” reported the Ducati rider.

Just four seconds behind Marc Marquez

At the finish, he was 22.3 seconds behind winner Marco Bezzecchi. Marc Marquez, who focused on securing the World Championship title whilst riding to eighth place, finished just around four seconds ahead of Lecuona. The gap to his team-mate therefore offers only limited insight into the balance of power. For Lecuona, the most important thing was to regain confidence after a difficult Friday and to finish both races in the points. “I’m very, very happy with the work we’ve done. Thanks again to Ducati and the lads for their efforts.”

His ninth place on Saturday had already seen Lecuona overtake Toprak Razgatlioglu in the riders’ standings. With the six additional points from the Grand Prix, he now has 25 points and sits 21st in the World Championship standings. Lecuona has earned all his points exclusively as a stand-in rider: initially for Gresini, then in Portimão with the Ducati factory team.

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Lecuona is not expected to ride the factory Desmosedici again at Valencia. Bagnaia is aiming to make his comeback at the season finale. For Lecuona, Portimão may therefore have been his last MotoGP appearance of the year – and an opportunity to witness a special victory at close quarters. “Let’s see what the future holds,” he said after the race.