Fabio Quartararo found himself in a difficult position at the Portuguese Grand Prix – in qualifying, he could only manage 20th on the grid with his Yamaha M1. The Frenchman then put in a strong performance in both the Saturday and Sunday races. He finished 8th in the MotoGP Sprint and secured a solid 12th place in the Grand Prix.

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“It was good, but my options are limited, of course. Also, because I started from so far back, I struggled a bit behind Lecuona at the start. But he was really quick,” reported Quartararo. “I couldn’t have done any better, especially given the tyre wear. We struggled all weekend, but I think we managed to salvage quite a bit in the races.”

Ducati ace Marc Marquez secured his tenth World Championship title at Portimão. How does Quartararo view this achievement? “The victory celebration says it all. Climbing the steps with the goat – it was lovely to watch. When I was 14, he was the one who won. I’m 27 now and he’s still winning – so it’s time for him to take a break,” joked Quartararo to the journalists present. “He’s the greatest, the cleverest, the fastest – I’ve nothing more to say about this rider.”

Is MM93 the greatest of all time in Quartararo’s eyes? “Yes!” was Quartararo’s clear answer. He backed this up with a comment Marc Márquez had made at the press conference on Thursday ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix. “He said that he was more the fastest in the past. But the way he plays mind games with the other riders now – he’s very clever. He’s not just fast, he’s got it all. He’s fast in all conditions. As I said before: the victory celebration says it all!”

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What might Quartararo have achieved in 2026 with an Aprilia? “I’d certainly have been much faster.”

Marc Marquez gave free rein to his emotions on Sunday. In front of his fans, he shouted out the pent-up pressure from his soul. In 2021, when Fabio Quartararo clinched his only MotoGP title to date, he too was very emotional. “Unfortunately, that was a long time ago,” he smiled. “Next year we’ll give it our all – I’m really looking forward to this new chapter.”

Could he have beaten Marc Marquez this year if he’d had an Aprilia? “I can’t say. But I’m sure I would have been much faster,” emphasised Quartararo.

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