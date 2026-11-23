What a bitter second half of the race for Red Bull Racing driver Isack Hadjar! The Frenchman started the Las Vegas Grand Prix from fourth on the grid and quickly fought his way through the field. When Sergio Pérez and Rafael Câmara collided on lap 19 and the safety car came out, he was second behind his team-mate Max Verstappen. Impressive! Yet in the final standings, he finished 15th.

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During the safety car phase, Red Bull Racing found themselves in the same predicament as the other top teams: if both of a team’s drivers are running one behind the other, the second driver automatically loses time during the pit stop if the cars are served directly one after the other. At the same time, however, the aim is to get both drivers into the pits quickly to save time. Hadjar tried to create a gap between himself and Verstappen so that he would lose less time during his pit stop compared to the drivers behind him. For this, he was subsequently handed a 10-second penalty.

Red Bull Racing driver Hadjar: Front wing problem

After the tyre change, Mercedes driver George Russell had nevertheless squeezed in between the two Red Bull Racing cars, leaving Hadjar in third place. So far, so good. But then, whilst back on a clear track, Hadjar had to pit again due to a problem with his front wing, dropping him to last place (19th at the time). He finished 14th, before dropping back one place due to the penalty.

What happened? The Frenchman explained, at a loss, after the race: “To be honest, I don’t know. My front wing was simply broken.”

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Hadjar said, looking visibly dejected: “It’s not even about the points or the podium. It just spoils the fun for me. I’m here to compete against the best in the world, and in the end I end up right at the back and have to drive on my own. It just saps my motivation to drive. It’s just so annoying. I’ll probably never know what result I could have achieved, and that’s really frustrating.”

Hadjar: Vegas could have been an F1 podium

The pace was there – that’s the positive bit. Hadjar: “Of course, everything was positive, apart from the moment when the car was damaged. That just shows how well the car has performed in the last few races, and it could have been another podium finish. That’s definitely a positive. We’ve still got two races left to make up for it.” The next race is in Qatar this week, followed by Abu Dhabi.