Brad Binder had a solid weekend at his penultimate MotoGP event in Portimão. In Friday’s free practice, he raced to seventh place in the slipstream of his KTM team-mate Pedro Acosta. This meant he was able to skip Q1 on Saturday, and in the second qualifying session he managed to secure 10th on the grid. However, he failed to finish the 12-lap sprint race.

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In Sunday’s Grand Prix, Binder found himself unwittingly caught up in the world championship title battle between Marc Marquez and the Aprilia aces Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi. The KTM rider got off to a good start and found himself in 9th place early on. MM93 had taken the lead with a blistering start. After overtaking VR46 rider Fabio Di Giannantonio on the second lap, Binder was in eighth. Marc Marquez had dropped back to third. By lap 3, the Ducati rider was suddenly right in front of Binder in seventh place. The champion was playing it safe and didn’t want to take any risks.

On the fourth of 25 laps, Acosta crashed – leaving Marquez and Binder in 6th and 7th places respectively. The RC16 rider was then overtaken by ‘Diggia’ and Ai Ogura (Trackhouse). But Marquez also dropped back, and by lap 11 the Spaniard was in eighth place – once again just ahead of Binder.

Brad Binder then had a better pace than Marquez. Not wanting to knock the World Championship favourite out of the race with a move that might have been too risky, he held back at first. With Honda rider Luca Marini closing in from behind, Binder’d had enough – on lap 19, he overtook Marquez. Brad remained in the lead after that, but in the final laps Marquez closed the gap again as he was under pressure from Marini. Following Diogo Moreira’s (LCR Honda) crash on the final lap, the positions were set – Binder crossed the finish line in seventh place, around seven-tenths of a second ahead of Marquez.

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How did Binder find the final laps, with the champion hot on his heels? “I was pretty relaxed. He had much more room to manoeuvre than I did, but ultimately, when you’re racing against the champion, you don’t want to do anything that might change that. That’s why I was much more cautious than usual when I had to overtake him,” said the experienced rider. “But apart from that, it was really relaxed. I felt I’d ridden a decent race, but I never quite had the speed, so my pace matched the position I finished in.”

“Unfortunately, I never had quite enough to keep up with Diggia and Ogura when they overtook me. But then I saw that Marc was taking it a bit easier, which gave me the chance to tag along behind him for a few laps. Then I realised I could overtake him. So I overtook him, and then there were about five laps to go,” said Binder. However, he didn’t want to take too great a risk in the battle for position. “When you’re racing for ninth place, I don’t see any need to make a risky manoeuvre against someone. If it’s for the podium, sure, but for ninth place I’d rather do it cleanly.”

The season finale takes place in Valencia this coming weekend. Brad Binder will be competing in his final MotoGP event there. At the same time, after many years together, it will be the last time he works with his KTM crew. Will it be an emotional week for Brad Binder? “Not really. I came to terms with it a while ago. My next adventure is just around the corner and starts just a few weeks after the final race,” said the 31-year-old. “Of course, I’ll miss my team a lot, because they’re lads who’ve become something like my family over the last seven years. Otherwise, I’m pretty relaxed – I can’t complain.”

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Wouldn’t Binder be tempted to ride in MotoGP in 2027 on the new 850cc bike with Pirelli tyres? “No, to be honest, I’m happy with my move and the way things are changing. I think it’ll do me good – I’m looking forward to the change.”