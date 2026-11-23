Bad news for sports car racing: the Stellantis Group, which also owns the Peugeot brand, has announced that it will be ending its racing programme in the World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) at the end of the 2026 season. Participation in Formula E will cease after the 13th season – that is, in the summer of 2027.

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“The expertise and technologies developed through Stellantis’ participation in FIA World Championships remain valuable resources for driving innovation forward and incorporating insights from the racetrack into even more distinctive and compelling products for customers,” Stellantis said in a statement. Stellantis has also announced its intention to focus its motorsport activities and resources on customer racing and the development of high-performance vehicles.

Peugeot entered the FIA WEC during the 2022 season. However, major successes failed to materialise. Peugeot was only able to achieve good placings on the odd occasion. The hypercar, known as the 9X8, initially did not feature a rear wing. The car was revised for 2024 – and did indeed feature a (rather low-mounted) rear wing. The tyre sizes were also changed as part of the 2024 update and brought into line with those of the competition.

Most recently, a further major redesign of the race car was carried out for the 2027 season. However, this will no longer be used in competition. The abrupt end to the racing programme is reminiscent of 2012. On that occasion, too, Peugeot had developed a race car for the FIA WEC. Shortly before the start of the season, however, the programme was called off.

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Consequently, there will in fact be no French manufacturer in the Hypercar class for the 2027 FIA WEC season, as Alpine, as is well known, also ended its involvement at the conclusion of the 2026 season. Consequently, Aston Martin, BMW, Cadillac, Ferrari, Genesis and Toyota will still be competing in the Hypercar class in 2027. However, two newcomers – Ford and McLaren – will be joining the fray. This means the number of Hypercar brands will remain at eight.