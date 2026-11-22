Ferrari just can’t seem to catch a break. Following the Mexican Grand Prix, with its well-documented battle between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc (Max Verstappen said ‘thank you’ and won), in the wake of that row, Lewis Hamilton suggested: ‘Charles Leclerc drives harder against me than against any other driver. I almost get the feeling he thinks – if I can’t win, then the other Ferrari driver shouldn’t win either.”

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At the overtaking extravaganza in Las Vegas, we witnessed what was effectively version 2.0 of the internal Ferrari squabble. There, Lewis Hamilton received a 10-second penalty for running wide of the track whilst battling with Norris. It was clearly inevitable that the accusation would follow: why did he, Lewis, get a 10-second penalty here, whilst Leclerc only received 5 seconds in Mexico – which, by Hamilton’s standards, wasn’t a penalty at all (though by Verstappen’s standards it certainly was).

Well, and then the two Ferrari drivers actually managed to crash into each other again; for this, the Monegasque Leclerc received a 10-second penalty, but that’s no consolation for Hamilton either.

During this race, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur aged ten years in the command centre, and the Frenchman can brace himself for some serious backlash from the Italian press.

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The general tone will be something like this: Vasseur has lost control of the team with his two alpha males.

When Lewis Hamilton was informed of his penalty during the race, he was furious: “Oh, that’s just a load of rubbish.”

Hamilton was effectively penalised twice over. Had Ferrari brought both Hamilton and Leclerc into the pits during the subsequent safety car period, Lewis would first have had to serve his 10-second penalty, and Leclerc would have been caught up in it as well, as he would have had to wait behind him.

So Ferrari brought Leclerc in and left Hamilton out, causing him to drop back to P14. From there, Lewis fought his way back with some hair-raising manoeuvres – and then the collision happened.

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Hamilton quipped over the radio whilst the Grand Prix was still underway: “Isn’t that interesting? In a race, someone gets a five-second penalty for a move like that, and I, who’m trying to prevent a collision, get ten seconds.”

During the cool-down lap, Hamilton said: “I gave it my all, guys, I really wanted to get these points for you. I’m sorry this has turned out to be such a terrible day. Thanks for all your hard work. The pit stops were fantastic, the strategy was perfect.”

When asked after the race about the collision with Leclerc, Hamilton said: “I’m not getting into that. You’ll have to take that up with Ferrari.”

“We knew we were facing a very difficult task this weekend. But then the problems on the straights turned out to be much more serious. Obviously, that made life very difficult for us.”

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“Nevertheless, things went quite well in the race, and we were able to make up places, just as we’d planned. My secret aim was to finish ahead of the McLarens, because that was crucial for the battle in the Constructors’ Championship.”

“But then I received a penalty for, of all things, avoiding a collision with a McLaren. That’s really harsh! It’s frustrating. I pulled myself together and set off on another chase – and then I was nudged off to the side. Obviously, that’s bitter. Because I think we had the pace to finish on the podium.”

When asked whether Ferrari ought to have a discussion about the rules of conduct towards team-mates, Lewis said: “I’ve said everything I have to say on the matter; I hope Ferrari finds a way forward. That’s a decision for Ferrari.”

“I can’t do any more than give it my all. It’s not easy. Hopefully a solution will be found.”





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