At the glitz and glamour Grand Prix in Las Vegas, the roulette ball landed on number 3: Max Verstappen has won his fourth Grand Prix on the Strip Circuit in the gambling capital of Nevada, marking his third victory on this circuit (following 2023 and 2025), his fourth this season (following Bahrain, Singapore and Mexico), his 75th Grand Prix win overall and, at the same time, his 140th podium finish in Formula 1. For his team, Red Bull Racing, this is their 133rd Grand Prix victory.

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The Dutchman put in a flawless performance during the entertaining night-time Grand Prix and reflected on his race as follows: “What an incredible race!”

The Grand Prix saw a flurry of overtaking and counter-manoeuvres. The way Max Verstappen repeatedly whizzed past his rivals on the final fast left-hander before the start-finish line alone was worth the price of admission.

At one point, Max asked over the radio if they could please come up with something special in terms of energy management, “because the others have figured it out by now too”. But the only reply from the pits was: “We can’t help you there either; what you’re doing at the moment is perfect. Just carry on like that.”

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Verstappen leapt into the arms of his mechanics, hugged his girlfriend Kelly and also his grandmother, who’d travelled to the race, visibly moved. This victory means a great deal to Verstappen – against incredibly strong competition.

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Here in Las Vegas this evening, the cleverest and best driver of the present day has won. The pressure was unbelievably high. Max on the radio: “How many overtakes were there today? Hihi …”

Reply: “Not so many on the straights, loads in the corners – only you can do that.”

Verstappen talks about his race: “I’ve never experienced a race like this in Formula 1 before. It was completely mad, and at times it felt unreal. There were moments where I was overtaken and then immediately overtook again myself – the sort of thing I’ve never experienced before in my Formula 1 career.”

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“At the start, everything was going well for us with energy management. But then the others also got the hang of how best to manage it on this track; they were watching me very closely. So I radioed the pits to ask if we could come up with anything special.”

“I wanted to know if we could perhaps find a clever way around it, but ultimately I was on my own, and fortunately my approach worked out well.”

“We did very well as a team today. The car was superbly set up, the energy management was spot on, and I managed the tyres well.”

“The battles were mad; it was back and forth like on a go-kart track with all those overtaking manoeuvres. The slipstream effect was so powerful that, as the leader, you didn’t stand a chance of pulling away at the front.”

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“I think the way the cars crossed the line says it all – just how close together they all were. That really was an unusual Grand Prix.”

Three wins in four Las Vegas Grands Prix on the Strip Circuit. Max said: “To be honest, I wouldn’t have dared to dream of that at the start of the season. But we’ve turned things round and are winning races again – that bodes well for 2027.”

“When you can win such an unusual race, it’s a particularly sweet feeling. I’m very happy that we came out on top.”

“I can imagine the fans didn’t know where to look. And believe me, it was pretty exciting for me too!”

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“Las Vegas is famous for its world-class shows, and I think Formula 1 put on a world-class show here today.”