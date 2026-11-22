Lando Norris finished second in the spectacular Las Vegas Grand Prix, 0.639 seconds behind winner Max Verstappen and just ahead of third-placed Oscar Piastri. The 2025 World Champion therefore narrowly missed out on his 15th Grand Prix victory, but knows that – in this race – there was little more he could have done against Verstappen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following his victory in Brazil ahead of Max Verstappen, he is now second in Las Vegas behind Max Verstappen. Norris clearly benefited towards the end from George Russell’s slip-up and a technical problem with Kimi Antonelli’s car, but Lando still put in a very good performance.

The Briton commented on his race (his 51st time on the podium, matching Mika Häkkinen’s tally) as follows: “It was utter chaos – there’s never been a race like this in Formula 1 before! To be honest – at times I had absolutely no idea how it would all turn out; whether I’d have a chance of winning in the end or whether I’d be pushed right to the back.”

“This race simply had it all, and I’m sure the fans everywhere were thoroughly entertained. As for myself, I’m very pleased with my performance. I think I did everything right on my way to the front.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was a race where a lot of things had to go right: the tyres were obviously a huge factor because of the low temperatures, but then – almost more importantly – you had to drive very cleverly when it came to energy management. And you couldn’t afford to make any driving mistakes, which isn’t something all the drivers can say about themselves today.”

“It was very easy to make a mistake; everyone had to be incredibly careful. It was a race that was incredibly fun, and I’m really pleased that we were able to achieve such a good result for McLaren.”

Of course, a heated debate had already begun on social media during the overtaking spectacle: is this great sport, or is it too contrived, given that most of the manoeuvres are only possible because one driver still has electric power left whilst the other doesn’t?

Lando Norris reckons: “I get the impression that almost every driver on the grid had a good time. Max Verstappen did a brilliant job up front; I was in the lead myself, for about 15 seconds I think, so I can call myself the leader! I’m very proud of that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Max had a good car today, but above all he drove superbly. As for us, we’ve got – somewhat unexpectedly – both cars on the podium. After such a spectacle and with a result like this, we can only be satisfied.”