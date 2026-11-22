In the three years since the Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship was established in 2024, Emily Bondi has built a reputation as a fighter. The 25-year-old never gives up and isn’t afraid of a fight – even though Bondi didn’t ride a proper motorbike until she was 18. Former racing driver Xavier Simeon is a supporter of this late bloomer.

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In 2026, the Frenchwoman had her best season to date. However, alongside three top-10 finishes, three crashes marred her results. Next year, Bondi will continue her journey in the WorldWCR with the FT Racing Academy team.

“I want to continue my development. In my first year I finished outside the points; in 2026 I improved to break into the top 10,” Bondi explained. “At the moment, I’m still in the group fighting for 8th to 10th place, but I want to get closer to the podium. Just like at the season finale, when I was only three seconds off the top three. During my visit to EICMA, I was handed my CF Moto training bike, but I’d already ridden it during a test with my team. So we’re in the process of getting everything ready to be at a high level when the season starts. When it kicks off in March, we’ll be ready.”

After three years on the Yamaha R7, the CF Moto 675SR-R will, as is well known, be used from 2027 onwards. What are the World Championship 15th-placed rider’s impressions of the three-cylinder bike from China?

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“Great! I was really keen to see how it would feel, and I know not everyone’s had the chance yet. We were at a racetrack in France, and this bike changes a lot of things,” said Bondi. “The engine works differently; it requires a different riding style, and there are still lots of areas I need to learn. I think the cards are being reshuffled – we might not see the same riders at the front and further back as we have before. It’s definitely going to be interesting.”