A new crew chief, a new way of working and a World Championship point straight away: Iker Lecuona finished his first sprint race for the Ducati MotoGP factory team in 9th place. At Portimão, the Superbike World Championship runner-up is standing in for the injured Francesco Bagnaia. After a difficult Friday featuring two crashes in qualifying, the most important thing for him was to regain confidence on the Desmosedici.

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“The really positive thing today isn’t the finishing position. Of course, I picked up a point by finishing ninth. But quite a lot happened in the race. That’s why it wasn’t my natural position,” said Lecuona, putting the result into perspective. “What really pleases me is that I’ve rediscovered the feeling I had on Friday morning.”

The two crashes in free practice had set the Spaniard back. In qualifying and the sprint, he managed to shake off that uncertainty. Lecuona qualified for Q2 via Q1 and started from the fourth row. He made the most of this starting position on Saturday afternoon. “In the race, I rediscovered my feel for the centre front tyre. I was able to concentrate fully on riding,” he explained.

Fourth crew chief and various versions of the Desmosedici

For Lecuona, however, the adjustment is not limited to the bike. This season, he has already worked with four different crew chiefs: with his team in the World Superbike Championship, at Gresini as a stand-in for Fermin Aldeguer and Alex Márquez, and now with Bagnaia’s crew in the Ducati factory team.

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Iker Lecuona musste sich ein weiteres Mal auf eine neue Crew einstellen Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Iker Lecuona musste sich ein weiteres Mal auf eine neue Crew einstellen © Gold and Goose Photography

He believes both sides have a responsibility to adapt to one another. “I’m only competing in one race weekend here for the team. That’s why it’s difficult to adapt everything and switch over to my way of working,” said Lecuona. “So I have to adapt to the way the crew works. We’ve tried to find a compromise.”

However, he did not notice any major differences between Alex Márquez’s and Bagnaia’s Desmosedici GP26s. “I only felt a difference between Fermin’s and Alex’s bikes. There was hardly any difference between Alex’s and Pecco’s bikes; the base set-up was identical,” reported the Spaniard. “It’s just the crews’ working styles that differ. I had to get used to my new base and my new crew chief this weekend.”

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Now ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu in the MotoGP riders’ standings

Lecuona’s appearance in the Ducati factory pit also holds emotional significance for him. “It’s great for me to be riding in red here, because I also ride in red in the other championship. But the feeling here in MotoGP is different,” explained the Aruba Ducati rider. “I’m delighted to be here and am very grateful to Ducati – especially as it’s the weekend when Marc could become world champion.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu (li.) und Iker Lecuona Foto: Gold & Goose Toprak Razgatlioglu (li.) und Iker Lecuona © Gold & Goose

His ninth-place finish also had a curious side effect: in the riders’ standings, Lecuona now lies one point ahead of MotoGP regular Toprak Razgatlioglu. The Spaniard has racked up his points through the odd substitute appearance, whilst the three-time Superbike World Champion’s rookie season on the Pramac Yamaha came to a premature end after 34 race starts due to a shoulder injury.

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