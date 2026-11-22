The American Seth Quintero, on 135 points, leads the provisional standings of the World Rally Raid Championship by 14 points ahead of nine-time World Rally Champion Sébastien Loeb and a further 20 points ahead of five-time Dakarwinner Nasser Al Attiyah. Henk Lategan (Toyota) also still has a theoretical chance of winning the championship, trailing by 50 points.

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Unlike in motorcycling, the FIA competition awards championship points both for placings in the individual stages and for the overall rally classification. As there are five special stages to be completed, Quintero cannot simply defend his lead in the title race by driving conservatively to ensure a safe finish. Loeb and Al Attiyah know that they can gradually reduce the points deficit through consistently strong stage performances.

Sebastien Loeb kann sich den ersten Rally-Raid-WM-Titel sichern Foto: Red Bull Sebastien Loeb kann sich den ersten Rally-Raid-WM-Titel sichern © Red Bull

Sebastian Loeb said ahead of the season finale: “Our starting position isn’t as strong as it was after our bad luck at the Rally of Morocco. However, the championship is still wide open and we’ve got every chance.”

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“Abu Dhabi is a difficult rally. We know that anything can happen. Our aim is to fight for the title right up to the very last moment. I hope things go well for us in Abu Dhabi, even though we know that Nasser is very fast on this terrain, as is Seth Quintero.”

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“It’s a very special rally. The dunes, in particular, make it especially challenging.”

Seth Quintero reist als Führender zum WM-Finale an Foto: Red Bull Seth Quintero reist als Führender zum WM-Finale an © Red Bull

The battle for the manufacturers’ championship brings further considerations. In their farewell appearance at the World Championship, following their long-confirmed withdrawal, Dacia sit 47 points ahead of Toyota on 372 points. Ford, trailing by 140 points, no longer have any chance of winning the title. The individual ambitions of the title contenders must be reconciled with the teams’ objectives in the manufacturers’ championship.

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The 35th edition of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, which will host the season finale of the World Rally Raid Championship for the first time from 23 to 27 November, runs from the ancient city of Al Ain in the east of the United Arab Emirates to Al Sila in the west and back again.

Toyota-Youngster Seth Quintero Foto: Red Bull Toyota-Youngster Seth Quintero © Red Bull

The route presents new challenges compared with previous years. The total length of the desert marathon is 1,931 kilometres, of which 1,326 kilometres are timed stages. The special stages consist of gravel and sand tracks, dunes, dried-up lakes, a few tarmac sections and rocky passages, with dunes accounting for 23 per cent of the special stage time.

The starting position for each stage in Abu Dhabi presents a tactical challenge all of its own. Competitors who start a stage first must navigate the terrain without the tracks left by those ahead of them. Teams starting later may then be able to find better visible landmarks in the dunes.

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Letzter WM-Start vor dem Rückzug von Dacia: Nasser Al Attiyah Foto: Red Bull Letzter WM-Start vor dem Rückzug von Dacia: Nasser Al Attiyah © Red Bull

A total of 23 teams are entered in the car category, of which twelve are competing in the Ultimate class, seven in the Challenger class and four in the SSV class.