Oscar Piastri has now stood on a Formula 1 podium for the 29th time (the same number of times as Carlos Sainz): third place at the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, behind Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. The McLaren driver can be pleased with himself, as he put in his best race in a long time.

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This is Oscar’s first podium finish since Miami last May! And for the first time since Florida 2026, we have both Papaya drivers together on the podium – just as Norris finished ahead of Piastri on that occasion.

But now the nail-biting wait begins: the Australian is under investigation for an offence under yellow flags. He’ll have to report to the race stewards later. If he really did slip up there, his third place will likely go to Kimi Antonelli.

The 25-year-old Piastri reflects on his Las Vegas Grand Prix: “People say Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world – well, I reckon Formula 1 has certainly underlined that today!”

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“What an un-believable Grand Prix! I had to start from P17 because of the engine penalty. Of course, you never know how a race will unfold. But I was able to make up places quickly and soon realised – the field was unusually bunched up.”

“The reason for this is a combination of the slipstream effect and the characteristics of our engines, along with the way we recover and utilise energy. On the day, it didn’t even make much difference that we had to get both cars through the Safety Car phase in close succession.”

“This Grand Prix was downright bizarre. The driving felt so random to me – one moment you’d overtake an opponent as if they were driving with the handbrake on, then the next a rival would overtake you, and you’d think, ‘Wow! Where did that come from?’”

“We call it a yo-yo race; it can feel a bit strange at times. When you whizz past an opponent like that, you start thinking about a top result, and then you get overtaken yourself, and everything is put into perspective.”

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“It really was a mad race, and I’m very happy that I managed to make it onto the podium today from so far back.”