Kelvin van der Linde wins the FIA GT World Cup in Macau for the first time! In a chaotic race, the BMW works driver in the WRT M4 GT3 fought his way through from seventh on the grid. Driving a car that had been battered by the race, the South African prevailed on the circuit. It is WRT’s first victory in Macau since 2016 and BMW’s first triumph there since 2018.

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In the end, Luca Engstler in the Absolute Corse Lamborghini Huracán GT3 was classified in second place after both Thomas Preining and Raffaele Marciello received several time penalties. Engstler finished 9.789 seconds behind Kelvin van der Linde.

Alessio Picariello, in the Absolute Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R sporting the popular Tempo livery, completed the podium after crossing the finish line in sixth place!

Laurin Heinrich dominated the FIA GT World Cup race weekend at will. However, the Porsche works driver was knocked off the track on the opening lap at the Lisboa by Raffaele Marciello, who braked far too late. Both Heinrich and Raffaele Marciello crashed at the Lisboa, blocking the track and triggering a chain reaction. Both Audis, driven by Joel Eriksson and Earl Bamber, collided heavily with Marciello’s WRT BMW M4 GT3. In the braking zone, Alessio Picariello also collided with Augusto Farfus’s KRC BMW M4 GT3. The race was red-flagged. Whilst Porsche star Heinrich was immediately out of the race, Marciello brought his BMW back to the pits, where the Belgian team’s mechanics rushed to work on the car during the interruption and carried out repairs. The race stewards imposed a 10-second stop-and-go penalty on the Italian, who was competing under the Swiss flag, to be served at the end of the race, which was added to his result.

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Raffaele Marciello then took the restart from pole position, as the race organisers announced during the interruption.

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Things took a dramatic turn on the fifth lap when Maro Engel, running in second place, coasted to a halt in his Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3. The veteran driver was thus unable to secure his fifth victory at the Guia Circuit.

Following Engel’s retirement, Thomas Preining was in second place, but received a 10-second time penalty in his Absolute Racing Porsche for exceeding the power limit.

Shortly afterwards, whilst attacking Preining, Kelvin van der Linde grazed the wall at the ultra-fast Mandarin corner and was only lucky to avoid a heavy crash. The WRT BMW M4 GT3, which had also been damaged in the chaos at the start, lost a few parts but was able to continue the race.

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At the halfway point of the race, Thomas Preining took the lead with a bold manoeuvre against Raffaele Marciello. The two cars collided as Marciello slammed his door shut right in front of Preining. Preining lost his front bumper in the process. Raffaele Marciello dropped back to third place behind Kelvin van der Linde. The safety car was deployed to clear the debris from the track. Thomas Preining received a further 10-second penalty for the incident.

After the restart, Raffaele Marciello was also given a 10-second time penalty; just as with Preining, his car briefly produced too much power.

Alessio Rovera spun at the Mandarin Bend on the third-last lap and subsequently parked his damaged Ferrari in the run-off area at Lisboa.

FIA GT World Cup Macau Main Race Results (Top 10):

Kelvin van der Linde – WRT – BMW M4 GT3 Luca Engstler – Absolute Corse – Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Alessio Picariello – Tempo by Absolute Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R Thomas Preining – Tempo by Absolute Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R Benjamin Goethe – Optimum Motorsport – McLaren 720S GT3 Lucas Auer – Tigani Motorsport – Mercedes-AMG GT3 Adderly Fong – Craft-Bamboo Racing – Mercedes-AMG GT3 Marco Sörensen – Comtoyou Racing – Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Augusto Farfus – KRC – BMW M4 GT3 Jamie Day – Comtoyou Racing – Aston Martin Vantage GT3

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