It was the first time in 37 World Championship rounds that neither of the two Ferrari stars had made it through to the final stage of qualifying: Both Charles Leclerc and his Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton failed in their bid to make it through to Q3 and thus into the top 10 on the Las Vegas starting grid.

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Leclerc was just over a tenth of a second off the mark, finishing in eleventh place. Still, the Monegasque will be able to start the 21st Grand Prix of the year in the gamblers’ paradise from 10th on the grid, as McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has to drop back due to an engine penalty. For the ambitious Ferrari star, however, that was little consolation.

The nine-time Grand Prix winner sighed after the session: “Surely qualifying for Q3 would have been possible, but we simply didn’t work well enough. I made a mistake on what was essentially my only chance. And at the same time, the team’s execution of the qualifying session was very poor.”

“I don’t know, we’ll have a look at it. Right now I’m still too angry, so it’s better that I don’t say too much,” the 29-year-old admitted with his usual candour, before adding: “We’re losing a second on the straight, so it won’t be possible to overtake an opponent. That’s why I’ve given up hope as far as the race is concerned. There’s nothing we can do about it.”

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