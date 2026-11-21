Ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix, Brad Binder spoke about the unique features of the spectacular rollercoaster circuit in Portimão. The 4.592 km-long circuit is technically demanding and really puts the MotoGP riders through their paces.

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Binder is determined to give it his all once again in his penultimate Grand Prix in the premier class. In FP1 on Friday morning, he managed 11th place. The KTM rider was 0.927 seconds off Marco Bezzecchi, who set the fastest time on his Aprilia RS-GP. In the afternoon qualifying session, Binder managed a significant improvement. At the end of the session, he catapulted himself into the top 10 with a fast lap. He finished in 7th place, 0.297 seconds off the pace. His team-mate Pedro Acosta helped him.

Why Brad Binder feels more comfortable on his KTM RC16

“I wasn’t that quick throughout the day, but I was a bit faster in every run. On the final lap, I then tagged along behind Pedro. It was fantastic to put in a good lap and go straight through to Q2. That gives us the chance to prepare better for the race on Saturday. I want to do a much better job in qualifying than I did in Qatar – that won’t be difficult,” smiled the South African. “I’m looking forward to Saturday. It looks like the weather will be changeable in the afternoon.”

Binder feels at home on his RC16 at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve. Has KTM made any changes to the bike for the race weekend in Portimão? “We’ve made some changes to the electronics. I’m now getting much more feedback from the rear tyre,” explained Binder. “I can tell better when I’ve got plenty of grip and when I’ve got none.

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