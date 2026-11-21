Just one day before the first session of the Portuguese Grand Prix, Honda confirmed that Jake Dixon would be taking over the Honda of the injured Joan Mir , as he had done in Qatar. Following his successful debut in the desert – which, whilst it ended without any World Championship points, did at least avoid any embarrassment – the Englishman has so far used his second chance in the premier class to further boost his standing in the paddock.

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Cal Crutchlow watched Dixon’s ‘wild ride’

Whilst Dixon was out on the Autodromo on Friday afternoon, GP veteran Cal Crutchlow provided commentary from the trackside. Dixon’s compatriot rated the rider’s performance in Portugal even higher: “Portimão is so special. It’s a wonderful circuit if you’ve got a bike that isn’t all that fast. You can really enjoy it on a Supersport bike. But with a MotoGP bike, it’s hell. If you don’t ride a bike like that exactly the way it wants to be ridden, then you’ve got a massive problem. And finding the confidence to really let it run here with all that power – that’s a huge challenge.”

Jake Dixon passed the test; unlike at Losail, he didn’t crash and didn’t finish last in either session. In FP1, in 21st place, he was just 0.1 seconds off VR46-Ducati veteran Morbidelli, who has already stood on the MotoGP podium at Portimão. In qualifying, the rider from Dover improved further. After an hour, he was one second off Alex Márquez’s fastest time , with Dixon listed in 16th place ahead of his pit neighbour Luca Marini. Although the Italian isn’t in top form either, riders are judged by the timesheet.

HRC’s experience made the difference

Consequently, Dixon is greeted with applause and thumbs-up gestures at Portimão. The stand-in rider is delighted, but sees himself less as a MotoGP hero and more as a dedicated sportsman. “From my point of view, the crucial factor is the team. They support me perfectly. Alberto (Puig) is a brilliant team manager; he has a knack for finding the right words in every situation. The same goes for crew chief Santi (Hernandez). Their experience is immense and they’ve prepared me perfectly for the tasks ahead.”

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It wasn’t a walk in the park, though. Dixon: “The first few laps weren’t easy – not to say hectic. It took a while for me to get a better grasp of the gear-change and braking points, partly because everything was different to how it was in Qatar at first. But by the end of the day, things were already working pretty well,” said the Honda Superbike rider, summing up his performance so far.