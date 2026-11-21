Triumph isn’t simply carrying over its enduro models unchanged into their second year. The 2027 model year features a new colour scheme (all well and good, but it’ll get caked in mud beyond recognition at mud races anyway), new suspension components and changes to the engine internals.

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Triumph has fitted both racing enduro models with the latest suspension components from KYB. You no longer need a screwdriver to adjust the damping on these; the damping can be adjusted tool-free using so-called hand-click adjusters. On the TF250-F, Neken triple clamps – designed specifically for this motorbike – support the fork legs.

Innere Werte: Kupplung, Schaltmechanismus und Ventilführungen überarbeitet Foto: Triumph Innere Werte: Kupplung, Schaltmechanismus und Ventilführungen überarbeitet © Triumph

The changes to the engines are what really set them apart. Both models are fitted with a new clutch assembly, including a clutch bearing, as well as a steel shift drum and a newly shaped gear lever. Revised valve guides (new material and design) have been fitted to the cylinder heads, whilst the rocker arm shafts on the 450 have been given a new DLC coating.

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Triumph’s racing enduro models are already available at prices of €10,795 and €11,395 (SCHREIZ CHF 10,195 and CHF 10,695; Austria: €11,195 and €11,995).