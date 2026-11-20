The Formula 1 stars, including world champions Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Lando Norris and Kimi Antonelli, have a problem. Ferrari superstar Lewis Hamilton put it very well: “Qualifying in Las Vegas will be a bit of a shot in the dark for all of us.”

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Because this is what happened here in the gamblers’ Mecca: rain during the first free practice session, only 17 drivers completing installation laps on the track, and none of them setting a timed lap – we’ve never seen anything like this in 77 years of the premier class.

The second free practice session didn’t provide much more insight either: although the rain had stopped, the track remained wet right until the end, with most drivers initially on wet tyres, then switching to intermediates.

And now for the tricky bit: For the third free practice session (4.30 pm local time here in Las Vegas, 1.30 am in Europe), the track will be dry, and the final practice session (8.00 pm in Las Vegas, 5.00 am in Europe) will also take place under clear skies. That will also mean it will cool down more than it did on Friday, when there were plenty of clouds.

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Lewis Hamilton again: “You might as well forget about a day like that.”

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Max Verstappen reckons: “The conditions on the first day weren’t representative of what will happen later on. There was virtually no point in even going out on track. It was very unproductive.”

The four-time world champion knows: “We now need a third free practice session where nothing can go wrong and into which we have to put a great deal of work.”

In other words: in the final 60 minutes of practice before qualifying, the drivers will try out everything they were unable to do in the first 120 minutes.

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Lewis Hamilton added: “It’s frustrating when you’re just sitting around and can’t really get on with the job. We’ll all have to start from scratch in free practice. None of us has even done a single lap on the slick tyres. Now it’s all about efficiency and flexibility.”

In the third practice session, the drivers will not only be doing endurance runs in preparation for the Grand Prix, but they’ll also be attempting a qualifying simulation.

Lewis Hamilton: “It’s quite stressful, but at least it’s the same for everyone.”

Don’t forget, either, that we have five drivers who will be penalised. Piastri is 10 places back, Antonelli 5, Sainz 10, Bearman 30 (various new parts) and Stroll 10 – so five drivers with penalties so far. Oliver Bearman will most likely start at the back of the field or from the pit lane.

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Experience from recent years has shown that such circumstances hold the potential for a few major surprises. In the gambling mecca of Las Vegas, one or two drivers are bound to lose their way.