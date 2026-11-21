In the first lap, Julian Trummer (RSV Motorsport) – who had started the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix from third on the grid following a strong performance in qualifying and had high hopes of a podium finish – provided scenes that one would rather not see whilst racing through the urban canyons of Macau.

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The 35-year-old BMW rider, whilst attempting to keep up with the British riders Peter Hickman (Zeeco BMW by 8TEN Racing) and Rob Hodson (SMT Racing), veered off the racing line and slid into the unprotected crash barriers at a sharp angle. To ensure the rider could be safely recovered, race control did not hesitate and abandoned the race.

Once the Austrian rider had finally been rescued and taken away – he was able to get into the ambulance unaided – and his BMW had been lifted off the track by a crane, preparations could begin to restart the invitational race for the second time. The race distance on the 6.12-kilometre Guia Circuit was shortened from twelve to eleven laps.

After the restart, spectators witnessed a commanding performance from Peter Hickman. Although he was never under any pressure and led the field by a wide margin, he set a new lap record in Macau, following on from his records at the North West 200, the Tourist Trophy and the Ulster Grand Prix. On the seventh lap, he broke Stuart Easton’s 16-year-old record with a time of 2:22.697 minutes.

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Jubilation in Rico Penzkofer’s team

Marcus Simpson (Penz13 Racing) genießt die Sektdusche von Peter Hickman Foto: GCS Marcus Simpson (Penz13 Racing) genießt die Sektdusche von Peter Hickman © GCS

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It wasn’t just the team of the now five-time Macau winner that had cause to celebrate; Germany’s Rico Penzkofer also had reason to be delighted, as his rider Marcus Simpson pulled off a surprise. Starting from seventh on the grid, the man from the Isle of Man got off to a good start and, after a brief battle with Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing powered by Prosper 2 – Croweperformance), snatched second place, which he held on to safely until the chequered flag.

Until two laps before the chequered flag, it looked as though Florian Astner, the second driver in Penzkofer’s team, was set for a top-10 finish. In the end, however, the Austrian had to concede the position to the experienced Briton Sam West on his Macau debut. The Swiss driver Olivier Lupberger (Heidger-Motorsport) finished his second outing in the Chinese gambling metropolis in 15th place.

Fedrik Matthys (Hoffmann by MRP) was unlucky at the 58th edition of the classic road race. The Belgian BMW rider, who had won this year’s European Series Road Racing, was well on his way to a top result. However, whilst in eighth place, he crashed following a minor mistake and dropped back to 13th place.

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Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix results, 21 November 2026