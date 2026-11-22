“I knew I had to be in second place going into the final corners to have a chance of winning,” said George Russell, explaining his attempt to overtake his Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. “Kimi couldn’t use the overtaking mode, so I took a chance on that high-risk manoeuvre and paid the price for it. But I don’t regret it,” he added defiantly.

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The Briton had previously been battling with Max Verstappen for the lead since the start lights went out, and would easily have made it onto the podium had he refrained from attacking the champion in the fifth corner of the 48th lap. Instead, he hit the track barrier and ultimately had to settle for ninth place.

George Russell: Significant gap to Max Verstappen in the World Championship

Speaking about the battle at the front against his arch-rival from the Red Bull Racing team, Russell said: “It was fun for half the race, but after that it got a bit tiring because it was simply impossible to pull away at the front.”

And the 28-year-old added: “I learnt as I went along; it was bizarre. The differences in pace on the straights were enormous – I managed to make up 1.3 seconds on Max, which was mad! It was a strange race.”

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This modest result has an impact on the battle for second place in the Drivers’ Championship: Russell, who started the 21st race weekend of the season in third place in the championship, is now fourth. With 264 points, he has the same number of championship points as fifth-placed McLaren star Lando Norris. With two races remaining before the end of the season, he trails Verstappen, who occupies second place, by a whopping 40 points.