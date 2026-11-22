At the Plenitude Arena in Paris on Saturday , the two Suzuki riders, Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson, were in a league of their own. In the Main Event, winner Ken Roczen lapped every rider down to 6th place – including Jo Shimoda, Cedric Soubeyras and Tom Vialle.

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“What a brilliant night,” said Ken Roczen, who had won all three races and the Superpole sprint. “Jason [Anderson] rode strongly and gave me a run for my money. In the final race, he was a bit further back after the start, so I had a bit more breathing space. It took me a little while to find a good line through the whoops. After that, I felt much more comfortable. In the end, we managed to secure the win. It’ll be tough again on Sunday, but I’m absolutely delighted to have won here.”

Jason Anderson on Ken Roczen

“It was tough because Kenny got off to better starts than I did. He rode extremely cleanly and made no mistakes. That made it hard to overtake him. Overall, though, it was a good race and I’m just glad to be on the podium here and to enjoy my time in Paris.”

Historic success for Suzuki in Paris

With their one-two finish on Saturday, the two Suzuki riders also wrote their names into the history books of the long-established Paris Supercross: Larry Ward won the ‘King of Paris’ title for Suzuki in 1998. Until now, that had been Suzuki’s only victory in the premier class of the Paris Supercross.

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SX1 Saturday

Ken Roczen (GER), Suzuki, 1 point (1+1+2-3) Jason Anderson (USA), Suzuki, 8 points (2+2+4-0) Jordon Smith (USA), Triumph, 13 (3+4+6-0) Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha, 18 Aaron Plessinger (USA), Triumph, 22 Tom Vialle (F), Honda, 24 Jo Shimoda (J), Honda, 26 Cédric Soubeyras (F), Honda, 27