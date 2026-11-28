Ahead of the battle for the Moto2 pole position at the season finale in Valencia, 14 riders initially lined up for Q1, of whom only four were able to progress to Q2. The field was already strong in the first session: alongside future Honda MotoGP rider David Alonso, VR46 MotoGP hopeful Celestino Vietti and World Championship third-place finisher Ivan Ortola also had to go through Q1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ortola set the fastest time of 1:32.003 minutes. Mario Aji, Joe Roberts and Celestino Vietti also made it through to Q2. For David Alonso, however, qualifying came to an early end: the former Moto3 World Champion could not manage better than 21st on the grid. Deniz Öncü, Aron Canet and Tony Arbolino also failed to progress from Q1.

Holgado on course for pole after first attempt

The pace picked up significantly in the decisive second session. Alonso Lopez and Senna Agius posted times in the 1:31.7s and led the standings after four minutes. Still in the first stint, Daniel Holgado took the lead with a time of 1:31.582. The future Gresini Ducati rider thus set a track record, beating his own best time from the previous year.

Startplatz 2 beim Moto2-Finale für Dani Holgado Foto: Seidenglanz Startplatz 2 beim Moto2-Finale für Dani Holgado © Seidenglanz

Advertisement

Advertisement

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez was only in 15th place after the first flying lap and appeared tense. Title rival Izan Guevara, in fourth place and 0.241 seconds behind, was in a much stronger position. With his second set of tyres, Gonzalez was under pressure.

Joy and heartbreak at IntactGP: Agius shines – Gonzalez falls behind

Senna Agius took the lead in his second qualifying run. The IntactGP rider improved his time to 1:31.389 minutes and set another track record. Daniel Holgado was only able to improve marginally. Izan Guevara slotted into third place, just behind the Aspar rider, and was thus on course for the front row of the grid.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez, however, was only in 10th place ahead of his final timed lap. He was half a second off the pace of his team-mate Agius. His final attempt also failed to yield an improvement: Gonzalez had positioned himself poorly and was held up by Zonta van den Goorbergh. Instead of taking advantage of his fast team-mate’s slipstream, he got caught up in the traffic. As a result, he will start the decisive race for the World Championship title from 10th on the grid in the fourth row.

Gute Ausgangslage für den Titelkampf: Platz 3 für Guevara (Pramac) Foto: Gold and Goose Gute Ausgangslage für den Titelkampf: Platz 3 für Guevara (Pramac) © Gold and Goose

Advertisement

Advertisement

Guevara has secured a significantly better starting position for the Moto2 World Championship showdown. The World Championship runner-up is third on the front row. Six riders separate him from title rival Gonzalez, who must defend his 4.5-point lead from 10th on the grid.

Alex Escrig, Alonso Lopez and Ivan Ortola make up the second row. Portimão winner Daniel Muñoz, Collin Veijer and Luca Lunetta will start the race from the third row. González leads the fourth row ahead of José Antonio Rueda and Adrián Huertas.