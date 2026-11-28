The second free practice session in Qatar was interrupted on two separate occasions. First, race control brought out the red flags to clear the gravel from the track following Charles Leclerc’s spin. Then, a spectacular crash by Pierre Gasly caused a further enforced break.

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The experienced Alpine driver spun out at Turn 14, sending him off the track. Afterwards, he admitted sheepishly: “Of course, it’s never nice when you suddenly find yourself facing the wrong way at such speeds. After the first red flag, the temperatures were very low. And I probably shouldn’t have been pushing the throttle so hard. Because I was ten degrees below the optimum temperature.”

“But I just wanted to get a feel for the tyres. The temperature was too low, as was the tyre pressure. And as I turned into Turn 14, the straight-line mode disengaged and the car bottomed out more. What’s more, we’d opened the throttle a bit there for the first time this weekend, which is why I was going faster than on any of the previous laps,” Gasly continued.

“I hit the kerbs and the car bottomed out, and that’s when I lost control of the car,” the Frenchman added with a sigh. “It was anything but good, but it is what it is. It doesn’t happen very often, and we’ll try to learn from these two practice sessions.”

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The 30-year-old knows: “This is a difficult track, and tyre wear was high in the first free practice session. The front tyres in particular were under a lot of strain, and energy management has a greater impact than expected on the car’s balance, tyre wear and all that. So there’s still a lot we need to understand.”