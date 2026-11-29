Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in the Formula 1 race in Qatar. Not a spectacular result, but at least a significant improvement on his ninth place on the grid. Ferrari struggled in Qatar.

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After the race, in which the Scuderia officially secured the runners-up spot in the Constructors’ Championship, the Ferrari driver said: “I just focused on scoring points and tried not to take any risks, bringing those points home so that we could secure second place in the Constructors’ Championship.” This has now been successfully achieved with one race remaining before the end of the season. Red Bull Racing and McLaren (who are now level on points) can no longer catch the Scuderia.

Hamilton suddenly slows down in the Qatar Grand Prix

One incident during the race stood out: when a virtual safety car was briefly deployed because marshals had to clear a piece of a damaged sign from the track, Hamilton suddenly fell back. He slowed down, and his team-mate Charles Leclerc easily overtook him. What was going on with Hamilton?

The Briton explained after the race during his media session: “Something happened with my display on the steering wheel. I was right behind the Mercedes, and my display showed me that I was in a yellow zone. So I had to brake hard, whilst the Mercedes just carried on, and I thought to myself: What’s going on here? Then I went into the final corner, and suddenly Charles shot past me whilst I was still in VSC mode. I carried on, but didn’t switch off VSC mode until later, when the car was already behind me. I reckon I lost seven or eight seconds because of that, or something crazy like that, which is really frustrating.” But he overtook Leclerc again at the pit stop.

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Hamilton on Leclerc: No problems

Shortly before the end of the race, Hamilton’s team-mate Charles Leclerc, who was in seventh place, caught up with Hamilton. Leclerc was ordered to hold his position. The Monegasque driver stayed behind Hamilton in the race, but deliberately zigzagged to demonstrate his pace. After crossing the finish line, he briefly overtook Hamilton. No drama, but it’s not really on. When asked about the team’s internal racing guidelines, Hamilton simply said: “We had no problems during the race.”