Mercedes secured its first one-two finish in Qatar since Monza in early September. 2026 World Champion Kimi Antonelli took victory in the penultimate Grand Prix of the season ahead of George Russell . Team principal Toto Wolff was understandably pleased – even though not everything went perfectly during the race.

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Wolff: The Mercedes ran like clockwork

Speaking to British broadcaster Sky, the Austrian said: “That was a really solid day. I don’t want to talk too much about good performances, because I’m always the miserable ‘glass is half empty’ sort of person, much to the chagrin of my team and my family. But the car ran like clockwork this weekend. At times we were almost more than a second faster. Now we need to find out why that was, but I’m very pleased about it.” To that, he simply replied: “We have a theory.” The team will investigate in more detail exactly why Mercedes was so strong.

In the early stages of the race, Kimi Antonelli and George Russell were locked in a close battle – too close for the team principal’s liking. Wolff called for restraint over the radio. When Russell then fell back due to damage caused by debris , Antonelli offered to let Russell past to secure the win. Antonelli is already world champion, whilst Russell is still fighting for positions.

This is how bad the damage to Russell’s F1 car was

Wolff: “We discussed this morning that we would let the race run its course, as we cannot ask any driver to give up a win. And that’s what we’d agreed on this morning. Then, of course, they got too close for my liking, but George had suffered massive damage from debris. It looked as though it had cost him almost a second per lap. It looked as though something had exploded on the underbody. So, in that respect, he had no way of defending himself.”

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Bad luck for George Russell, then. Wolff praises his protégé: “A very, very good performance – considering that the car had lost so much pace and we still finished second and picked up valuable points for the championship, that was quite an achievement.”