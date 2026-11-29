Following Max Nagl’s retirement, Dörr Motorsport Triumph Racing will be restructuring for the coming year. The team has announced its line-up for 2027: Mike Gwerder from Switzerland will represent the team in the 450cc class. “After 17 incredible years with KTM, an unforgettable chapter is coming to an end,” said 23-year-old Mike Gwerder following the announcement of his move. “I am deeply grateful for the loyalty, trust, opportunities and fantastic support I have been fortunate enough to experience along the way.”

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Tried-and-tested 250cc line-up

Jan Krug and Maximilian Werner will also be competing on the Triumph TF 250-X next year. “We are very much looking forward to the 2027 season,” said team boss Niklas Raths. “We are confident that Mike, Jan and Maximilian will form a strong team. Our aim is to continue developing as a team, to be competitive and to achieve success together.”