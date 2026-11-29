After 17 years with KTM: Mike Gwerder to race for Dörr Motorsport Triumph Racing
Swiss talent Mike Gwerder will race for the Dörr Motorsport Triumph Racing team in the 450 class in 2027. Jan Krug and Max Werner have been confirmed for the 250 class.
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Following Max Nagl’s retirement, Dörr Motorsport Triumph Racing will be restructuring for the coming year. The team has announced its line-up for 2027: Mike Gwerder from Switzerland will represent the team in the 450cc class. “After 17 incredible years with KTM, an unforgettable chapter is coming to an end,” said 23-year-old Mike Gwerder following the announcement of his move. “I am deeply grateful for the loyalty, trust, opportunities and fantastic support I have been fortunate enough to experience along the way.”
Tried-and-tested 250cc line-up
Jan Krug and Maximilian Werner will also be competing on the Triumph TF 250-X next year. “We are very much looking forward to the 2027 season,” said team boss Niklas Raths. “We are confident that Mike, Jan and Maximilian will form a strong team. Our aim is to continue developing as a team, to be competitive and to achieve success together.”
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