Moto3 rider David Alamansa kicked off an unforgettable day in Valencia. Riding his black KTM, the Spaniard managed to outclass world champion Maximo Quiles with a flawless ride. The runner-up in the world championship finished his final race before his promotion to the Moto2 class as the winner – it was the fifth victory for the rider with number 22.

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The crowning glory then came in the final race of the intermediate World Championship class. Youngster Senna Agius celebrated the dream conclusion to a partnership that had begun back in 2023 with the victorious Moto2 project in the European Championship. The Aussie fulfilled the promise of pole position with a fabulous ride to first place before embarking on his career as a MotoGP rider. Agius overtook Izan Guevara and the breakaway rider Escrig, rode a flawless race and, in doing so, also dashed the title contender Izan Guevara’s hopes of victory.

Six seconds behind Agius, Gonzalez crossed the line in third place; following the subsequent disqualification of Alex Escrig and Collin Veijer, the new champion was classified third. However, it was the two World Championships won that mattered. Manuel Gonzalez’s success marks the first World Championship title for the only German team in the Road Racing World Championship. With first and third places in the final, Intact GP also secured the Team World Championship title.

Erste Team-WM für Intact GP in der Moto2 Foto: Kuttruf Erste Team-WM für Intact GP in der Moto2 © Kuttruf

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The Memmingen-based Moto3 team had already achieved this World Championship milestone with Ayumu Sasaki and Collin Veijer; now the Moto2 team has followed suit with an outstandingly successful finale.

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The team pit was already packed during the Moto2 race – after the chequered flag, the 200 guests at the Valencia finale stormed the Allgäu-based team’s garage. The immense tension of the past few months – and indeed that of the 2025 season – now gave way to tears – and champagne.

Befreiungsschlag: Manuel Gonzalez ist Moto2-Weltmeister 2026 Foto: Gold and Goose Befreiungsschlag: Manuel Gonzalez ist Moto2-Weltmeister 2026 © Gold and Goose

Team principal Jürgen Lingg, also overcome with emotion: “These are the greatest moments – a day that defies description. We’re experiencing all this as a team that has fought precisely for this, never for a second ceasing to believe in it. The title wasn’t handed to us on a plate; it was a very long journey. I’d like to thank every single one of you – everyone here has given their all. It probably feels so good and right precisely because we’ve also had our fair share of setbacks, but we never let them discourage us and, better still, we’ve learnt from them and tried to do even better. Manu, Senna and our Moto3 Davids too – we’ve pulled this off together; that is the greatest possible success of the entire project.”

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Summary: Runner-up in Moto3 with David Almansa, third place in the team standings. A dominant run in the Moto2 team standings – Intact GP led the championship from the first race to the last. Sixth in the World Championship after six podium finishes, including three wins, and the completion of the MotoGP training programme. The crowning glory – World Champion Manuel Gonzalez achieved what quite a few people no longer thought possible – but Intact GP certainly did.