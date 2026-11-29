Max Verstappen had to start the Qatar Grand Prix from sixth on the grid following a difficult qualifying session, and straight after the qualifying session, the four-time world champion from the Red Bull Racing team said: “We lack the pace to compete with Mercedes in the race. “But I hope we can challenge McLaren, as we’re also battling them for third place in the Constructors’ Championship.”

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In fact, the 75-time Grand Prix winner lacked the means to make any headway against the Mercedes drivers at the front. At least he managed to finish ahead of a McLaren. Verstappen crossed the finish line in fourth place, ahead of Lando Norris. However, because Oscar Piastri managed to secure third place and Hadjar had to settle for eighth after damaging his car during a wild ride over the kerbs, the two top teams go into the season’s final showdown level on points.

Max Verstappen knows his Red Bull Racing team still has a lot to learn

Verstappen, whose GP car was damaged when his team-mate went off the track, said: “It can be fine if you have a boring race, for example when you’re in the lead and controlling the race. But this time it wasn’t so great, because not much was happening. I was struggling with the car again – partly because the left-hand side was full of holes after Isack went off the track in front of me. That certainly affected my performance.”

Reflecting on the season so far, the 29-year-old Dutchman added: “I think the second half of the season went very well; the first half was very difficult. We had a lot of problems and had to learn a great deal. Things improved after that, and we need to keep working and continue to learn from our experiences. This weekend has shown that we need to step up our game on high-speed circuits that demand a lot of downforce. We’ll have to work on that over the winter.”

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