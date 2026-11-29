In qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix, Kimi Antonelli was beaten by his team-mate George Russell, who was 0.128 seconds faster and secured the 13th pole position of his Grand Prix career. In the race, however, the Briton was once again unlucky. As early as the second lap, he hit the remains of a polystyrene sign that Arvid Lindblad had scattered across the track following a duel with his team-mate Liam Lawson after the start.

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Debris from the sign became lodged in Russell’s car and disrupted its aerodynamics. The Mercedes team attempted to remove it during the 28-year-old’s second pit stop, which meant he had to wait more than ten seconds before he could continue. Antonelli was thus able to overtake him.

And the Formula 1 champion, who had shown himself to be aggressive after the start and had been reined in by his team, asked, 13 laps before the chequered flag, whether he should let his team-mate past before the end of the race to help him in the battle for second place in the World Championship against Max Verstappen.

However, the likelihood of Russell coming out on top in the battle against the Red Bull Racing star is so slim that Mercedes decided against issuing a team order for the time being. On the final lap, Kimi asked again. But by then, Russell was already more than 29 seconds behind the leader, which is why the 20-year-old Italian was allowed to retain the tenth Grand Prix victory of his still-young Formula 1 career.

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Kimi Antonelli: “I was ready to give the position back to George”

Even on his way back to the pits, the curly-haired driver explained: “The car was a monster today, unbelievable!” And when Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff commented over the radio on the fierce battle after the start, saying: “Kimi, that was a very good race, very well done! So a very good race, apart from ten seconds we didn’t really like. But the rest was really good’, he replied cheekily: ‘We wanted to give you a bit of an adrenaline rush.’

Later, Kimi explained: “The car was unbelievable and the race pace was incredible. Especially when I had a clear track on the final stint and was able to set 1:25s – it was proper fun. That was the best car we’ve had this season. And I’m very proud of the team for what they’ve achieved, especially how they’ve tried to understand the new overall package. I feel for George; apparently he’s sustained quite a bit of damage. It would otherwise have been a nice battle, I think. But I’m really happy with the win and with the pace I had today.”

And the driver with 20 Grand Prix podium finishes explained, when asked about team orders: “As a team, we’re trying to help George in the World Championship battle. We also know how important that is for the team. That’s why I was prepared to give the position back, because I understand the situation. But the team said it was fine, so I just got on with my race.”