Mercedes driver George Russell had spectacularly secured pole position in qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix. Things also looked promising for the Briton at the start of the race. But appearances were deceptive – because right from the start of the race, he had a piece of plastic tagging along as his co-driver.

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How did that happen? After the start, Racing Bulls drivers Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson collided. Lindblad went off the track, taking a polystyrene sign with him from the track edge. This exposed one of the sign’s bollards, triggering a brief virtual safety car period – and, more importantly, scattering polystyrene and other plastic debris across the track. Unfortunately, George Russell picked up quite a bit of it with his Mercedes. This cost him downforce and, consequently, performance. In the one-on-one battle between the strong Mercedes cars at the front, Russell no longer stood a chance against his team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

Russell: “That pretty much sums up my F1 year”

More bad luck for Russell. The Briton said with a bitter undertone after the race: “Another item on the list. That sums up this year rather well, somehow. I found it pretty unacceptable when I came out of the corner and there was debris everywhere. As soon as I drove over it, I knew something wasn’t right.”

The debris got caught on the front of the underbody. During a tyre change, the mechanics tried to remove the debris but couldn’t get it all out in the short time available. Russell: “I’ve now seen the underbody. It’s a real shame, of course. I’m still glad to be on the podium, but it shouldn’t have gone like that.”

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Speaking about the debris, he said: “It was literally on the first lap; I came out of Turn 2 and there was stuff lying all over the place. Then in Turn 3 there was even more lying about, so I couldn’t believe there wasn’t at least a VSC. But that’s just how my year’s been, to be honest. Kimi did a fantastic job. The team did a brilliant job with the car this weekend. It was incredible.”

Team principal Toto Wolff radioed Russell straight after the race: “It’s as if it’s jinxed.” So much has gone against George Russell in 2026 – and, admittedly, he’s often made life difficult for himself as well. Russell can therefore hardly wait for this year to end: “I’m looking forward to New Year’s Eve and to bringing this year to a close – if we make it that far.”

Antonelli wanted to let Russell past

Shortly before the end, Russell’s team-mate Kimi Antonelli (who was leading and went on to win) had offered to swap positions with Russell. But Antonelli was half a minute ahead of Russell – roughly the time it takes for a pit stop. And Russell wouldn’t have wanted to accept that handout anyway, he said afterwards.

After a brief hesitation, Russell said: “Errr, no. To secure a one-two at this stage of the season – it’s been a while since we stood on the podium together – well, that’s all I can say.”

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