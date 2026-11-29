Second place in the World Championship is out of reach – but Jorge Martin has “achieved more than expected!”
After the MotoGP season finale in Valencia, Jorge Martin looked back on this year’s World Championship battle and his time at Aprilia. From Tuesday, a dream will come true for the Spaniard at Yamaha.
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“I’m exhausted and glad this season is over!” These were the most candid words from Jorge Martin right at the start of the interview that the now former Aprilia rider gave at the end of the MotoGP weekend following the season finale in Valencia. Shortly before that, the Spaniard had crossed the finish line in fifth place – the very same fifth place from which he had started. Because
During the race, the rider with number 89 had to contend with problems: “I don’t know why, but I had problems with the front tyre. I gave it my all, but it wasn’t enough.” Martin thus finishes third in the World Championship standings for the past season. It was a season in which the 28-year-old hadn’t expected to be in contention for the world title right up until the very end: “I’m pleased to have finished in the top three in the World Championship standings. We’ve achieved more than we’d expected.”
Jorge Martin narrowly escaped death
The Madrid native reflected on his last two years with Aprilia. The 2025 season was marked by several injuries, some of them very serious: “Fighting for the World Championship after coming so close to death is like a victory! We’ve turned things round.” This forged a bond between the 2024 World Champion and the team he is now leaving to take up a seat on the factory Yamaha. “I was very emotional after the race ended, because I’m leaving behind people who helped me achieve my goals. I had to cry, because I’m even going to miss the people in the team I’ve been battling alongside.”
Martin specifically named, amongst others, team principal Massimo Rivola, who
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