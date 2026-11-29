To the surprise of many, Fabio Quartararo moved up to MotoGP after finishing tenth in the 2018 Moto2 World Championship. It was difficult for outsiders to gauge what he had achieved on the Speed-Up bike; only a few recognised his immense talent. In the eight seasons since then, he has contested 153 Grands Prix for Yamaha, started from pole position 21 times, and stood on the podium 32 times, eleven of those as the winner. In 2021, he won the World Championship for the Japanese manufacturer, and the following year he finished as runner-up.

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After the 2022 season, Yamaha fell behind the European manufacturers; the fast Quartararo has managed only four podium finishes since then. Although he started from pole position five times last year, he has now gone almost four and a half years without a win.

His final race for Yamaha in Valencia was a reflection of his worst season in the premier class: 13th place, almost 25 seconds behind winner Raúl Fernández (Trackhouse Aprilia). Quartararo has long been aware that things cannot continue like this: back in January 2026, he signed a contract with Honda running until the end of 2028, and on 1 December he will test their new 850cc bike for the first time at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Quartararo: Best and worst times with Yamaha

Fabio spent the past six years in the Yamaha works team, during which time he formed many friendships. After such a long time, saying goodbye is not easy for him, despite all the setbacks this season. “I didn’t think it would be so emotional,” the 27-year-old admitted. “My mechanic was in tears, and I was moved too. I’ve spent almost my entire career with these people, apart from the two years with Petronas. I had my best years with Yamaha, even if the last few weren’t among them. I’ll be eternally grateful to them.”

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Always by his side during his eight years with Yamaha: crew chief Diego Gubellini. Their collaboration comes to an end with the move to Honda. “He wrote me a very emotional letter,” revealed Quartararo. “I read it on Sunday morning and I’m very happy that I was able to work with him and win. We’ve been through the best and worst times together; we share a special bond and we’ve enjoyed every moment together.”

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For Quartararo, the top 10 were out of reach

“Around the middle of the season, it became clear to me that we wouldn’t be able to fight for a top-10 finish,” said the Frenchman. “I still tried to give it my all, though. And I know that next year won’t be easy either. I’ll always squeeze every last bit out of it. And I know that on the day I have a competitive bike, I’ll be up there at the front. My goal is clear: I’ll work hard and, sooner or later, I want to be fighting for a championship again.”

When asked what lessons he’d learnt at Yamaha, Fabio gave an evasive reply: “It was one rider in particular who taught me the best lessons . He showed me that even when you’re right at the bottom, there’s always a way back to the top. That’s the best motivation; I keep that in mind. In difficult moments, I always watch a video of Marc, which lifts my spirits.”

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