This was certainly not how Isack Hadjar had imagined the Qatar Grand Prix would go. In qualifying, the Red Bull Racing driver managed to set the fifth-fastest lap time and finish ahead of his fast team-mate Max Verstappen. And at the start of the race, the Frenchman also managed to gain a place.

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But the joy was short-lived, as he was soon driving with a damaged front wing, which visibly hampered his performance. A wild ride over the kerbs had apparently caused the damage. This was a case of déjà vu for the 22-year-old, as his damaged front wing had already thwarted a good result at the previous race in Las Vegas.

Hadjar, who was held up by the damage, let Verstappen overtake on the team’s instructions, and after a long pit stop during which the front nose was replaced, he fell further behind. In the end, he crossed the finish line in eighth place. His team-mate, who took the chequered flag in fourth place, demonstrated what might have been possible. The 22-year-old was understandably disappointed after the race.

Isack Hadjar: “There was nothing I could do”

“I don’t know when I picked up the damage, but I know it must have happened in the first two laps, because it was immediately noticeable in the pace. I really struggled in all the high-speed corners. My first stint was therefore ruined, and then the pit stop took so long as well because the front wing had to be changed,” explained the rider, who has competed in 42 Grand Prix races.

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The fact that he was still able to score points despite the many problems was little consolation for the ambitious Grand Prix driver. “I don’t really care about that,” he dismissed. “I started in fifth and finished eighth. It was just a very boring race. I couldn’t do anything about it. You can’t overtake on this circuit. That’s why I was just two seconds behind Charles Leclerc the whole time. That was basically it – I just got the car to the finish line and am now looking forward to the next race.”