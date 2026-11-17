Mostly drawn from the archives of our photo partners XPB and Grand Prix Photo, every week from Tuesday we present a little piece of motorsport history. Tell us who you can recognise (Example: Jo Siffert, Monza, 1970) and join in the fun – there’s nothing to be won. Send your answer to: mathias.brunner@speedweek.com. The closing date for entries is midnight on Sunday of the current week.

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Entry is free of charge. The competition is open to anyone aged 18 or over. Employees of the participating companies are excluded. The decision is final.

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A clue for the new puzzle: Thumbs up for this driver, everything’s fine with the car, thumbs down for this Grand Prix.

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Our clue last time was: This scene took place at a race described as a Grand Prix, but which was not part of the Formula 1 World Championship. The photograph was taken during practice for the 1971 Questor Grand Prix; Graham Hill is sitting in his Brabham BT34, with the then Brabham designer Ron Tauranac visible to the left of the car – the ‘T’ in the race car’s designation ‘BT’, whilst the ‘B’ naturally stood for Brabham.

Graham Hill im Training zum Questor Grand Prix 1971 in Kalifornien Foto: Grand Prix Photo Graham Hill im Training zum Questor Grand Prix 1971 in Kalifornien © Grand Prix Photo

Right, we need to talk about this car for a moment. Brabham, a name that resonates in Grand Prix racing, founded by Sir Jack Brabham. Designer Ron Tauranac wanted to create something completely new for the 1971 GP season and ended up going down the wrong path: The BT34, which World Champion Graham Hill, amongst others, struggled with, soon earned the nickname ‘Lobster Claw’; some also thought the car looked like a walrus. The side-mounted radiators and a wing positioned far too high between them were not exactly paragons of aerodynamic efficiency, let alone aesthetics. The green-and-yellow livery didn’t help matters either.

On to the Questor Grand Prix: In the 1960s and 1970s, Formula 1 races without World Championship status were nothing out of the ordinary, but this particular race went a step further – the field was a mix of Formula 1 cars and Formula 5000 cars.

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The track owners felt that such a race would be just the thing to promote the Ontario Motor Speedway in California (Questor was the name of the investment group behind the construction of the oval).

The problems began early on: the fuel tanks of the F5000 cars were too small for a reasonable race distance, so two races of 32 laps each were held. This took place on a combination of an oval section and an inner circuit, much like at Daytona for sports car racing or at Indy for Formula 1.

Formula 1 champion Jackie Stewart started Race 1 from pole position in his Tyrrell, but in the end it was Ferrari driver Mario Andretti who came out on top. Andretti ahead of Stewart was also the order in Race 2. Mario Andretti thus won the overall classification. Best F5000 driver: Ron Grable, who is virtually unknown in this country.

Andretti’s victory was by no means a foregone conclusion: Andretti, who was born in Italy and had emigrated to America, wrecked the car during practice; chief mechanic Giulio Borsari and an American welder got the car back on track. For this, Borsari was honoured as ‘Mechanic of the Race’.

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55,000 spectators were lost in the vast stands of the oval track; the race made a loss of 110,000 dollars; the Ontario Motor Speedway quickly ran into financial difficulties, changed hands several times and was demolished in 1981. The new owner, the property subsidiary of the oil and gas company Chevron, wanted to put the land to more profitable use.